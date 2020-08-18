Scott County’s revised Solid Waste Management Plan has been approved by the state, effectively reducing the amount of solid waste to be accepted by the county to the existing capacity of the Central Kentucky Landfill.
The approval of the Solid Waste Management Plan prompted the fiscal court to draft a second resolution — the court approved a resolution earlier in the week — with stronger language to Central Kentucky Landfill’s request to “make a determination of consistency.” The second resolution passed during the fiscal court’s meeting Friday, states the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan provides, “no capacity, beyond that for which a valid and extant determination of consistency has been previously provided, shall be available for disposal of in — or out-of-area solid waste within Scott County Solid Waste Management Area.”
Central Kentucky Landfill had applied to expand its capacity by 6.3 million tons. The county’s resolution and Solid Waste Management Plan denied that expansion and limits the landfill to its current, existing capacity. Officials estimate the landfill will reach its capacity before the end of this calendar year.
The Division of Waste Management, a division of the Energy and Environmental Cabinet, noted the county would start relying on landfill capacity from benson Valley landfill as its primary landfill and two other landfills currently operated by Rumpke of Kentucky as its secondary landfills.