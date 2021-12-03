The City of Georgetown and its utility Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service were presented with a $2.09 million check towards its South Sewer Project by Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday. Looking on were several members of the General Assembly including Sen. Damon Thayer and Reps. Phillip Pratt and Mark Hart.
The check presentation was part of a two-city swing, including Cynthiana, in which some $2.7 million was awarded for six projects as part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program, designed to provide cleaner drinking water and improved sewer and water systems throughout the state. State officials estimate this program will also create 3,800 jobs in Kentucky.
The South Sewer Project is a $26.4 million project that will run sewer lines down U.S. 25, eventually providing sewage services for several mobile home parks on the Scott-Fayette county line. The sewage package plants now serving the 500-lot mobile home parks are failing, spewing raw sewage into nearby Cane Run Creek. The project, itself, will also extend sewer service to areas within Georgetown’s city limits that currently do not have service. The project will include 17,750 feet of water main and includes a new water booster pump station and enhances fire protection to the new proposed Scott County High School.
“The Cleaner Water Program, along with cooperative partnerships of our counties, cities and water and wastewater utilities, helps to build quality water and sewer systems that make a difference for our families because it ensures a basic human right for Kentuckians — access to clean drinking water,” Beshear said.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bipartisan agreement to fund clean drinking water and wastewater grants for projects across Kentucky. The Bluegrass Area Development District submitted the funding request to the KIA for all projects in this announcement.
“As our state begins recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature continues to fight to ensure we are paving the way for generational growth in all corners of the commonwealth,” said Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown. “Federal relief funds will pave the way for projects such as the Cleaner Water Program. I look forward to seeing the much needed updates that will be brought forth as a result of the work done by myself and my colleagues. I thank the Governor and his administration for the opportunity to share this news with Scott County and celebrate this announcement.”
Mayor Tom Prather agreed.
“As Kentucky’s fastest growing community, water system improvements are vital to our future,” he said. “This project will extend our system and provide greater protection to the new Scott County High School.”
Cynthiana will receive $269,287 for a 750,000-gallon elevated water storage tank located at the Cynthiana/Harrison County EDA Industrial Park. The new tank will provide higher flow and water pressure to new and existing industries at the park, as well as to customers served to the south and west of Cynthiana distribution system. Aged valves and controls within the system will also be replaced.
Cynthiana will also receive another $62,000 to replace three inadequate, maintenance-intensive pump stations serving Harrison Memorial Hospital, as well as some 100 homes currently under development.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.