Plans to improve Cardinal Drive received a boost with a state transportation grant Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Georgetown was awarded $1.59 million for improvements for Cardinal Drive roadway improvements to a two-way roadway with a designated left turn lane in front of the (current) Scott County High School,” states the press release.
The Cardinal Drive project is among seven transportation projects awarded by the state that would reduce traffic congestion.
“From improving roads to replacing buses, these awards will go a long way to improve commutes that boost the quality of life for Kentuckians while helping the environment, Beshear said.
A new Scott County High School is under construction on the bypass near the Long Lick Pike intersection, but once that project is complete the current high school will be renovated and will become Scott County Middle School. Phoenix Horizon is also located on the current SCHS campus.
Georgetown must provide a 20 percent match and is responsible for executing the improvements.