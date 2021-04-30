Almost three miles of U.S. 460 through downtown Georgetown will be resurfaced as part of an extensive resurfacing project that began this week.
The $2 million project will include about three miles of U.S. 460, beginning near Fat Kats’ pizza restaurant and end at Paynes Depot Road. Portions of U.S. 62, Cynthiana Road and Georgetown Road are included in the project, said Eddie Hightower, Georgetown’s city engineer.
The project will be managed by the state Department of Transportation, District 7, and will be held in stages in order to minimize disruption to traffic. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Roads will be grated to their base, resurfaced and repainted during the project.
“It will be a mess during construction, but it will be very nice when it is completed,” Hightower said.
Work on U.S. 460 started this week and is scheduled to be completed June 30. The work will be from midnight until 8 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., depending on the area and stage of the project.
There will be sidewalk demolition and renovation at the same time.
“Anytime roads are grated and resurfaced, sidewalk ramps have to be examined and renovated at each intersection,” Hightower said. “They’ll check the slope, the width and so on each ramp in order to make it as accessible as possible.”
Work on that phase of the project began yesterday, Thursday and will continue through June 30. The times for work during this phase will also be from midnight until 8 a.m. and from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Flaggers will be onsite at specific periods to guide and direct traffic.
The project was originally scheduled for later this summer, but was moved up and scheduled to be completed before July.
Hamilton-Hinkle Paving of Georgetown will be in charge of the project.
