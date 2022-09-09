The Scott County Fiscal Court held a work session Sept. 2, with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife representatives regarding the reservoir tract, which is home to horseback and mountain bike trails like Skullbuster.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the original purpose of the property was to develop a second source of water for Scott County, and although it did not become a reality due to permitting issues, it is still being utilized by the community.
“There’s three groups that use that,” Covington said. “There’s a substantial horseback riding group that uses a significant portion for trail riding. There is a very organized mountain biking group that uses that as well.
“If you drive down there and look in the parking lot on the weekends, there will be cars from various states and different parts of Kentucky. It is used. We also have bow hunting and recreational trail hiking out there as well. It’s a beautiful spot, and one of the things that I want to make sure as we go forward is that any existing recreational opportunities that are there currently that we can continue those opportunities.”
State Fish and Wildlife officials have expressed an interest to convert the tract of land into a wildlife management area (WMA) similar to that of Veterans WMA on Rogers Gap Road, Covington said.
“To me, this would be a very appealing partnership because we get the expertise of Fish and Wildlife and their management and their oversight and their partnership there, but at the same time, we can continue to have those existing opportunities for our community,” Covington said. “That’s why it’s very interesting to me. There are some things that must be ironed out, but I think that the potential exists for it to be a very positive partnership.
“In the conversations with Fish and Wildlife, the hope is this could possibly be a two- or three-year lease, and then at the end of that term, discussions possibly about Fish and Wildlife purchasing that. My plan and hope would be that with the purchase that the existing opportunities be maintained with that purchase by Fish and Wildlife. It’s something to look at.”
Wildlife Division Director Ben Robinson said the organization is in the business of providing access for outdoor recreation, particularly hunting and fishing, especially in what he referred to as the golden triangle of the state, including northern Kentucky, Louisville, and Lexington.
“This opportunity provides a unique opportunity for us to get some more people out on the ground and enjoy an outdoor recreation. I’ve worked with Judge Covington and Mr. (Cameron) Culbertson on drafting up a potential agreement that you may have seen,” Robinson said.
Magistrate Kelly Corman said he and his wife are both avid horse people, having ridden trails several times in the reservoir area being proposed.
“I know a lot of people do use them on the weekends,” Corman said. “If you guys were to look at an agreement like this, would you try to still maintain the trails they’ve got down there or who would be responsible for the upkeep of that and then like parking and some of the stuff that goes along with the park?”
In the proposed agreement with Fish and Wildlife, the current relationship would remain as is, with volunteers continuing to maintain the trails, Covington said. He added Fish and Wildlife would not have responsibility for maintaining existing trails.
“We have about 91 wildlife management areas across the state,” Robinson said. “Some allow horseback riding, some do not, but the ones that do, that’s usually how we handle them because we’re not really in the business, our funding model is not set up for trail maintenance like that.
“While we’re happy to continue allowing that use, the actual management and maintenance of the trails, we would not want to be responsible for, so we would rather have local groups and local clubs that are already in the area to take over some of that management.”
Magistrate David Davila asked about the use of firearms for hunting on the property and how it compares to Veterans WMA.
“The way we’re proposing to run this one right now would be like a tract of our Veterans WMA, that way it mimics the regulations that are already in place for Veterans WMA,” Robinson said. “If we’re doing that, Veterans WMA has limited gun hunting right now for deer. There are two quota hunts this year Nov. 5 and 6, Dec. 3 and 4, and a late season week-long muzzleloader, you know, primitive weapons, just like we do on veterans.
“We try to create that same framework there so the way we handle our quota hunts at Veterans, I think we draw 50 people this year that apply in the month of September through a lottery process. When you get selected, then you come out and you can hunt on that property Nov. 5 and 6 or Dec. 3 and 4, whichever one you were drawn for, but we would propose that if you were drawn for Veterans, you would have access to the reservoir tract as well.
Davila asked if the hunting seasons would interfere with people who horseback ride there, which could pose a safety hazard to riders and their horses.
“What we’ve proposed is to have horseback riding running concurrently when there’s archery, crossbow, things like that going, but when we have firearms, deer, to close the area down for horses just for safety. We do that in other areas,” Robinson said.
Spring turkey season would be included, which Robinson said gives hunters two consecutive days beginning the first Saturday in April. He added the general spring turkey season is 23 consecutive days beginning the Saturday closest to April 15.
Covington asked if the agreement could be written so that the area would be open to the hunters in the morning hours, but open in the afternoon times for horseback riders.
“Most of your spring turkey hunters show up in the dark,” Robinson said. “They hunt until noon and are usually out of the area. There’s some that will sit out there all day long, but majority of turkey hunters are out by noon.
“Spring turkey hunting is probably less of a safety issue and more of a hunter quality, and that’s usually when we’re managing WMAs, our hunters come first on a typical WMA, so we’re trying to give them the best experience that we can. We don’t want them working a turkey and then a horse ride right in between the turkey and the hunter.”
Covington suggested a possible split during the day, as the court discussed options with Fish and Wildlife about how the trails across the tract are already seemingly well divided, lending to the viability of the potential decision to designate morning hours for turkey hunters and afternoon times for horseback riders during the spring season.
Magistrate Rick Hostetler asked about the opportunity for the Scott County Boy Scouts to utilize a designated area for camping, something Covington said officials had worked in the past to clear small areas for tents to be pitched.
“I think it’s a good thing, especially for Scout Troops in our community,” Hostetler said.
“That is something we could work with,” Robinson said. “There could be a good partnership there as well. We utilize Scouts from time to time in our public areas, maybe they help with trail maintenance and parking areas, things like that. It can be a pretty good partnership.”
There is a lot of potential in a partnership with Fish and Wildlife, Hostetler said, adding he wanted to keep communication about the specific details on how they could balance everyone’s access so as not to limit the public’s opportunities.
“For the folks that use it and the folks that live in that area, whenever they’ve contacted me, they’re passionate about what part they’re using, horseback riding, bicycling, bow hunting. I’ve had people come to me, and I’ve sent them to the judge’s office to get permission to go hunt. We definitely got make sure we take care of our citizens first. That property belongs to them at this point. They paid for it,” Hostetler said.
Covington said that is the importance of having work sessions like the one held Sept. 2 so the fiscal court allows time for input and collaboration on different matters.
“That’s the promise of the potential agreement that existing recreational activity will continue, but we get the oversight, expertise, partnership and management from Fish and Wildlife. Right now, bow hunting is permitted, but we tell people that gun hunting is prohibited. We all know that people go down there and hunt with guns, and we just don’t have the manpower or the oversight. You all have staff that will really manage that area, I think is the best way to say it,” he said.
A local veterinarian disagreed with the proposed benefits of the agreement with Fish and Wildlife, stating it could create chaos trying to juggle too many things in one area, potentially risking the safety of those who go to enjoy the trails.
“We have a gem here that nobody else has. Any of you that would like to go down there, we can get a horse or side by side and take you through it and let you see what goes on down there,” said Dr. George Sutton.
“The ladies grow vegetables at home and sell their canned goods, make pies, to raise money to buy diesel fuel to mow it. These people love that place. I don’t think that if you start having 30 days of gun season for turkey or deer that it’s going to work well, not just for the horse people, but mom and pop up here in town. They hike our trails, too.
“We do all that for everybody, but when they come down there hiking, they’re not going to think about if it’s turkey season. You’ll see a mom and dad and five kids hiking down there, and if you had a geographic area, when they get hiking and you get back in the woods, they’re not going to know when they cross that line, so I don’t think that will work very well. Don’t think I’m a negative person, I’m not. I’m a very positive person, but when I look at it, I think you’re going to have to think long and hard about how you will work it out… There’s so much going on down there. I think it’s a gem that I want you to think about and at least go down and look at it before you give up on it.”
Covington assured Sutton that his goal is to look at the proposal and see if Scott County could have “the best of both worlds” without eliminating opportunities. Instead, Covington said he would like to see strides made to enhance the hunting taking place, while continuing to have great horseback and mountain bike trails.
In further discussion, Covington and fiscal court members said the utilization of proper signage and communication with the community could make it work for each party.