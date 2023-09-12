Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, a longtime sports gambling advocate, was the first Kentuckian to place a wager at Red Mile, Thursday.
Thayer joined the primary sponsor of the legislation, Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, and other lawmakers at Red Mile Gaming, a Lexington racetrack.
Elsewhere Gov. Andy Beshear bet on the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville football teams and against UK rival Duke University at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Beshear signed House Bill 551 passed by the General Assembly earlier this year after a 2022 attempt to legalize sports betting died in the Senate. Kentucky is the 37th state to legalize gambling on sports.
In a statement, Thayer said he was “honored to be here in my backyard” to celebrate with Meredith and other colleagues.
“For years, those of us here today have advocated for sports betting and did so with the support of millions of Kentuckians,” Thayer said. “The legislature listened, we took action, and starting today, no Kentuckian will ever have to take their hard-earned money to another state just to place a sports bet.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman placed her own bet of $20 on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl at an opening event at Turfway Park in Northern Kentucky.
“This is something that the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky have wanted,” Beshear said. “They want to keep their entertainment dollars in the state and make sure that the revenue that comes out of it stays in the state. So it’s an exciting day that we have wanted and hustled for and worked for so long.”
Once it is fully implemented, sports betting is expected to bring in an estimated $23 million a year in state revenue.
The new revenue dollars will support sports betting oversight and then the Kentucky permanent pension fund.
Support for the legislation has been bi-partisan. In addition to Thayer, both Scott County state representatives Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, and Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, are supportive of the new law.
“There’s a lot of talk about how Kentuckians will be able to wager on sports and I know it makes a lot of people happy, but I think you have to recognize that folks are already wagering on sporting events with illegal offshore gambling entities, bookies or driving across state lines,” Pratt said. “Now, it will be regulated with a portion of the funds going to a problem gaming fund and the state’s public pensions.”
Stevenson agreed.
“In my five years as a legislator, no two issues generated more constituent calls and emails than the legalization of sports betting and medical marijuana,” Stevenson said. “I was thrilled to see both pass during this year’s legislative session. Having sports betting here is a natural, given our fan support and horseracing history, and it will provide a welcome and dedicated revenue source for our public retirement systems, as well as programs for those with a gambling addiction.”
Also, 2.5 percent of the funds will go to the Problem Gambling Assistance Fund, which provides education on safe gambling, the risks of a gambling problem and available resources to reduce consequences of problem gambling.
To learn more about available resources, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), visit KYCPG.org or email kyproblemgamblingassistance@ky.gov.
Approved mobile apps can begin taking wagers on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website has a list of approved race and sports book retail locations.
Only the state’s nine horse racetracks are eligible to operate retail sports betting which they can offer at all their sites. The tracks may also partner with up to three marketing platforms for mobile wagering.