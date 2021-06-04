PERRY COUNTY — A Georgetown man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop last week in Perry County.
Travis Ross, 30, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), operating a vehicle under the influence and several other drug-related charges.
Ross was pulled over during a traffic stop at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 by a Kentucky State Police trooper. According to the Perry County Advocate, the trooper conducted the stop for a traffic infraction on Morton Boulevard at the entrance to American Best Value Inn.
Upon contact, the trooper observed Ross displaying signs of impairment and two other troopers responded to assist with the stop. Ross was then pulled from the vehicle and given standardized field sobriety tests, and further investigation led to troopers located a large amount of illegal drugs and U.S. currency, the Perry County Advocate reported.
Troopers seized approximately 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl/heroin, one-quarter ounce of cocaine, a small amount of prescription medication, a .22 caliber handgun and $2,074 in U.S. currency, according to the Perry County Advocate.
Ross was then arrested and lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Perry County.
