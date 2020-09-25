The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has investigated three separate complaints regarding Dover Manor since June 26, and “continues to monitor the facility and ensure that they take all necessary actions to keep residents safe.”
So states a letter from the cabinet secretary Eric C. Freidlander to Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, who wrote Friedlander and Gov. Andy Beshear regarding concerns about Dover Manor he had read in the News-Graphic and seen in other media and expressed by his constituents.
The letter, dated Sept. 18, outlines several steps taken by the state regarding Dover Manor including:
—The Office of Inspector General conducted a complaint survey at Dover Manor on June 26, and found substantiated complaints including a citation of Immediate Jeopardy. This is one of the highest level citations and requires an immediate plan to remove the jeopardy and development of ongoing monitoring tools.
The News-Graphic could not determine what the “immediate jeopardy” complaint was about.
—The Cabinet initiated facility-wide COVID testing in early July at Dover Manor, completing 172 resident and staff tests. As a result, three cases of the coronavirus were found.
—The Cabinet initiated weekly calls with Dover Manor and crafted a plan for cohorting, staffing and utilizing regional resources to help with any barriers that arose.
—During a second complaint survey on Aug. 11, the citations from June were reviewed and found to be resolved by the Office of Inspector General. The new complaint was not substantiated.
—Department of Public Health (KDPH) conducted a virtual tour of the facility on Aug. 25 and continues to work with he facility on identified issues related to infection control and prevention.
—On Aug. 31, the Office of Inspector General conducted an additional complaint survey and six deficiencies were cited at an F level and requires a plan of correction.
The News-Graphic could not identify those six deficiencies.
—Dover Manor continues to conduct regular COVID testing for staff and residents at least weekly. The facility reports 60 recovered residents, with five residents and five staff members still undergoing treatment as of Sept. 17.
—The Healthcare Acquired Infections team from KDPH is actively working with the facility to identify infection control breaches and develop plans for ongoing infection control.
—One guardianship resident resides at Harborview and the Department of Aging and Independent living (DAIL) is closely monitoring them to ensure they receive proper care.
‘During each of the OIG complaint surveys (June 26, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25), a focused infection control (FIC) survey was also conducted,” Fredlander writes. “This survey is specific to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) response to COVID-19.
“During each visit to the facility, it was confirmed that construction stopped in March when the state of emergency began, and protocols were put in place to promote social distancing, such as the addition of a gazebo to ensure adequate space for staff breaks.”
In an Aug. 19 email to the News-Graphic, Pat Wise, vice president of rehab services for Dover Manor, said the facility had undergone four FIC surveys from the state with no deficiencies and at that point the facility had only 13 residents testing positive for COVID-19.
The state’s COVID-19 statistics for Dover Manor do not agree with WEDCO’s statistics. On Sept. 17, WEDCO reported 56 active COVID-19 cases associated with Dover Manor, including 19 staff and 37 residents, compared to the state’s report of five residents and five staff members on the same date. WEDCO reported 21 recovered residents, compared to the state’s report of 60 recovered residents, also as of Sept. 17.
Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director at WEDCO, said Friedlander’s letter was very general, and more information was needed.
“We have continually received complaints on Harborview Dover Manor from staff and resident family members,” Miller said. “We are making every effort to flesh out those complaints and pass those on to the entities who have jurisdiction over this facility.
“Although the local health department is charged with enforcement, we do not have authority over long-term care facilities, therefore or responsibility is to notify the agencies who have authority. We have done that and will continue to do that.”
To date 13 Dover Manor residents have passed away from COVID-19, all since mid-August, according to WEDCO.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.