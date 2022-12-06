Ruthie Stevens, Georgetown/Scott County Museum’s Director, was named Citizen of the Year Friday evening during the annual Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce banquet.
She began as a volunteer on the board of the museum in 2008.
“I feel very honored to have received this award,” said Stevens. “It was a complete surprise. We work very hard here at the museum. I think we showcase the history of Georgetown and Scott County in a very nice and informative way, and we just hope that more citizens will come in to see what we have; to learn what we, Scott County, is all about.”
Elkhorn Crossing School co-op students often work at the museum, and those students get to work in various roles. Jenna Bryant is the current co-op student working as the museum media manager, and alongside Stevens.
“Ever since I have been here at the museum, Ruthie (Stevens) has always been the most welcoming person,” Bryant said. “She has done so many great things for the museum and I didn’t know much about history whenever I started this job, but she has taught me so much.”
Rowena Duck is a volunteer with the museum, and a retired social studies teacher, she has known Stevens for a long time.
“When I got to working with (Stevens) I just became amazed at her knowledge of the history of our community,” Duck said. “Sometimes I forget to work because of listening to her, and the stories. She can make the history come alive.”
Stevens said she hopes the community stops into the museum to see the work they do with putting the exhibits together.
“What we would like more than anything is to have more people come in, learn the history, appreciate the history, and see what things were, and see what things are now, and what they could be in the future,” Stevens said.
The current exhibit at the museum features local businesses through the years. Last year, an exhibit featured the African American villages of Scott County. Another recent exhibit featured “valiant women.”
Stevens hopes the current business exhibit draws local business owners in as well as people from 20, 30, or 40 years ago who may reflect on how things were, she said.
“When I first came on the museum as a board member, I did not actually realize all of the work that had gone in to the museum from the very beginning,” she said.
Soon, Stevens said she began to realize the importance of keeping the work of those before her alive and to continue their work, while preserving the history of now.
“Our community is growing, and it is changing and we need to make sure that we keep that history part alive,” Stevens said.
The museum celebrates its 30th anniversary this month.
“What we are planning to do, as well, is to continue some celebration to acknowledge that 30-year anniversary,” she said. “In the coming weeks, and in the coming months, we will want to do more of the same, as far as bringing more attention to our 30 years of work.”
The Friends of the Museum group plays an important part in the museum and keeping it going, as well as the staff and the board, Stevens said. The Historical Society, who originally began the museum in 1992, is also very involved.
“It touched my heart so much (receiving the award),” Stevens said. “To know that when you work for something it means so much.”
Others honored by the Chamber of Commerce:
—Citizen of the Year Award, Sponsored by LandCal Logistics. Recipient: Mary Ruth “Ruthie” Stevens;
—Non Profit of the Year Award, Sponsored by AT&T. Recipient: Scott/Bourbon Counties Habitat for Humanity;
—Frank Hamilton New Business of the Year Award, Sponsored by Nally & Gibson/Hamilton-Hinkle Paving. Recipient: Finley’s Towing and Recovery;
—Young Professionals of the Year Award, Sponsored by CK Tactical Security. Recipient: Dylan Curry, Paul Davis Restoration;
—Small Business of the Year Award, Sponsored by Pratt’s Lawn and Landscape. Recipient: Pat Juett HVAC;
—Ambassador of the Year Award, Sponsored by The Prather Team of Keller Williams Bluegrass Realty. Recipient: Eric Del Valle, 46Solutions;
—Business of the Year Award, Sponsored by WesBanco. Recipient: May Commercial Group;
—Woman of the Year Award, Sponsored by Kentucky Utilities. Recipient: Kristine Cassata;
—Jim Reid Community Award, Sponsored by Kentucky American Water. Recipient: Christie Robinson.