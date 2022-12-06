ruthie

Ruthie Stevens, Director of the Georgetown/Scott County Museum, was named Citizen of the year Friday at the Chamber of Commerce banquet.

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

Ruthie Stevens, Georgetown/Scott County Museum’s Director, was named Citizen of the Year Friday evening during the annual Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

She began as a volunteer on the board of the museum in 2008.

