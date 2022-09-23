urban

Keith Urban is scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena on Oct. 6 with Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress.

 Photo Courtesy of Keith Urban

Keith Urban has seen a phenomenon during his shows this summer that doesn’t always happen for artists like him, who have enjoyed careers spanning two decades or more.

Roughly a third of his audiences these days are made up of fans who have never seen him in concert, and judging by their reaction to certain back catalog songs, aren’t familiar with his early albums or even some of the 20 chart-topping hits that propelled Urban to the front ranks of the country music scene and has kept him there ever since.

