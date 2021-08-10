Editor’s note: The following article contains some graphic information.
The survivor of the 2018 rape in a Georgetown College dorm is stepping forward and encouraging others to share their stories.
The News-Graphic does not reveal the names of sexual assault victims unless they specifically ask that we do so. Ava Stokes has stepped forward.
Ava Stokes was 18-year old and six weeks into her first year of college at the time the rape occurred.
Last week, Cody Alan Arnett, 35, was found guilty of seven charges pertaining to the rape that occurred in 2018 in campus housing on Georgetown College’s campus. He was found guilty of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and tampering with physical evidence. Additionally, he was found guilty of being a persistent felony offender, having been convicted of three prior felonies. With this new guilty charge, the jury then recommended six consecutive life sentences plus an additional 20 years.
On Sept. 23, 2018, Arnett entered Stoke’s residence at Hambrick Village on Georgetown College’s campus where he held her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her multiple times. Eventually, Stokes was able to fight back. She grabbed the knife while he was forcibly performing oral sex on her and stabbed him at least three times. As he exited the residence, Arnett was detained by first responders and eventually arrested and charged with Stokes’ rape.
Now, 21-year-old Stokes is taking aim at Georgetown College for the role she says it played in silencing her trauma over the last three years.
“Georgetown had silenced me for so long that I felt like I needed to find my voice again,” Stokes said. “It was also for other survivors who’ve gone through this. I want them to know that they’re not alone and they’re allowed to speak out about it. I understand the fear about not being believed, but they deserve to have their voice heard and I want them to feel they have that support at least from me.”
Stokes said she wants her story to be a “stepping stone for other survivors to find their voice.”
In a post on Facebook and Instagram, Stokes shared her own story in her own words. Her Instagram post has received more than 12,000 “likes” and her Facebook post has been shared more than 140 times.
“All of it has been other survivors coming to tell me that with me coming out and telling my story, it gave them the strength to finally tell what happened to them,” Stokes said. “That’s really what I wanted. I wanted other survivors to know that they’re not alone. It’s their story to tell however they decide to tell it.”
Many people do not speak out about rape or sexual assault incidents, Stokes said. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in about every five women are raped or experience attempted rape in their lifetime, and in 2018 only about one-quarter of rapes or sexual assaults were reported.
Stokes added that she was surprised at how many people reached out with positive messages.
“It was a lot, more than I can even count,” she said. “All of it has been supportive. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting that many people to come forward or listen to my story, but when that support did come out, it was like ‘oh my god, people are actually listening to me.’ It was a surreal feeling.”
In the social media posts, Stokes was critical of Georgetown College’s handling of the sexual assault after it happened, particularly the athletic department, and said nobody from the college ever reached out to her. She claimed the athletic department seemed more focused on its “image” to new students and recruits than anything else. She states that she wasn’t supported and was silenced from speaking freely about the incident by individuals representing the college.
Georgetown College released a statement following the social media posts by Stokes and others on social media, saying its focus remains on the safety of its students, faculty, staff and visitors.
“The comments following the recent trial and conviction of the attacker has caused a good deal of discussion, accusations, speculations and concern, particularly on social media platforms,” the statement read. “There is a lot of hurt and anger that something like this could happen to a member of our campus community. We are disturbed that anyone suffered such pain on our campus.”
The statement goes on to read that Georgetown College has several improvements to safety in the last three years since the attack occurred, including:
— Replaced residence hall locks with automatic locks and added peepholes and self-closing hinges to exterior doors.
— Added more security cameras on campus, including parking lots and the Quad.
— Equipped campus security officers with technology to ensure campus routes are checked diligently and often.
— Increased responsiveness of safety escorts for students anywhere on campus.
— Shifted to more internal campus rounds.
— Conducted repeated light audits and increased lighting in several areas.
— Upgraded outdoor emergency phones.
After sharing the post on its Facebook page, Georgetown College turned off comments. However, the post had been shared 26 times, and many of those were critical of the college’s statement, claiming that it didn’t fix anything. Some called the statement “disgusting” and “not enough,” stating that it curtailed the issue rather than addressing it head on.
Stokes agreed.
“It was the saddest excuse for a statement I think I have ever seen,” Stokes said.
She wants the public to recognize that the word ‘rape’ is not a bad word, but it is a word Stokes noted the college did not mention once in its statement.
“The word rape is not a bad word,” she said. “That’s what it is. That is what the crime is. They are allowed to use that word. It infuriated me that it took this long and this many people to try to get Georgetown to take accountability and they still won’t do it.”
Stokes said that’s all she wants is for Georgetown College to take some accountability.
“I just hope Georgetown understands that if they don’t advocate for survivors of things like this, they’re advocating for the rape itself,” she said. “It means that they are supporting the rape that happened. The assault that happened.”
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.