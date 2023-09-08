Ann Leader did not know her house at 507 South Broadway had flooding problems when she bought the house close to 18 years ago. Soon after moving in, they were affected by a 100 year flood. At that time, they learned from the fire department and other people that the property flooded frequently, Leader said.
“We were told when we bought the property that it was the driest basement in Georgetown,” Leader said. In the fall of her first year in the house, she discovered differently.
“We purchased the house in February and in September we were just inundated,” said Leader.
Because they believed the basement to be dry, they put in a concrete floor and began to store things in it, so when the first flood came, art books and Leader’s son’s research was damaged. The backyard of the property is backed up to an open channel that carries stormwater from across Broadway. The channel frequently overflows and when it does, Leader’s back yard is flooded with as much as 18 inches of water that needs to be pumped out. Leader estimates that generally, if there is a heavy rain for an hour, water starts to pool in the backyard.
The house is in an area where the ground sags and tends to pool storm water. The area extends back through along Ely Alley, and causes issues down to where it drains into the water treatment plant at Royal Spring
At the Aug. 28 city council meeting, Strand Associates, an engineering and design firm, presented their findings for possible solutions.
The area that drains into the culvert between the houses is a total of 495 acres according to the presentation by Strand Associates Vice President Mike Woolum. That acreage encompasses drainage from Georgetown College, the Gatewood subdivision, and the Bradshaw watershed. The primary problem is that the current conveyance capacity for all of that water is limited. It is projected that during a 10-year storm, the conveyance capacity of the stormwater system is 20 percent of the required amount, and in a 100-year storm, the capacity of the system would be 14 percent of what is required. There is theoretically a one out of a hundred chance of a 100-year storm happening in any given year.
Woolum presented several possible plans to mitigate the stormwater issues near downtown along South Broadway at the meeting. Two plans featured adding basins on the two properties owned by the city at the corner of Clayton and South Broadway, which would have small effects to mitigate the flooding. Two larger plans involve putting bigger pipes with high conveyance capacity throughout the affected area to Royal Spring, which would have a major effect on preventing the flooding.
Woolum also presented cost estimates for the four plans. The shallow basin plan was estimated at $1,096,175. The deep basin plan was estimated at $4,195,575. The option that expanded conveyance was estimated at $13,370,175. The option that improved conveyance and included the deep basin was estimated at $16,806,200.
Maps projecting floods showed the conveyance options eliminating any flooding in the broadway area, while both options that did not involve new, larger pipes did little to help the flooding.
Dan Holman, Leader’s neighbor on the other side of the channel, has experienced the same flooding issues in his time there. Holman was glad to see the needed steps presented to the council.
“It [the presentation] was a welcome step, once we first got this flooding 17 years ago and talked to the city, we became aware of this flooding master plan that had been developed in 2001. . . we’ve just been waiting for the last 15 years for the rest of the 2001 master plan to be implemented, because that plan said ‘We are going to build the Bradshaw Dam, and then we are going to build bigger pipes down through Broadway,’” Holman said.
The city had a flooding master plan made in 2001, that included building the Bradshaw Dam just east of Georgetown Middle School. That dam was intended to mitigate flood issues, but its storage capacity cannot be raised significantly, so there is little chance for further stormwater mitigation from that quarter, said Woolum.
Holman moved into his house as the dam was being completed, and experienced one flood before it was completed, and has seen many similar floods since, with similar effects.
“Bradshaw has probably had some effect, but clearly it hasn’t solved the problem,” said Holman.
Holman has seen the city council discuss action for over a decade now.
“The council has never really taken action, they’ve always wanted to, but the budget has never happened,” said Holman.
Now that another report has shown again the need for larger pipes to solve the problems, Holman and Leader want progress.
“We welcome that step, but now there needs to be another step identified, where do we go next?,” Holman said.