story time quilt

The museum will be hosting a reading of “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

 Photo Submitted

Elkhorn Creek Quilt Guild is hosting their annual quilt show at the Georgetown/Scott County Museum through March 31. The theme this year is, “The Quiltmaker’s Gift,” a book by Jeff Brumbeau. 

“All of the quilts have some sort of reference to the book,” said Elkhorn Creek Quilt Guild Chair Linda Bruce. 

Tags

Recommended for you