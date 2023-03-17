Elkhorn Creek Quilt Guild is hosting their annual quilt show at the Georgetown/Scott County Museum through March 31. The theme this year is, “The Quiltmaker’s Gift,” a book by Jeff Brumbeau.
“All of the quilts have some sort of reference to the book,” said Elkhorn Creek Quilt Guild Chair Linda Bruce.
“The book has a lot of patterns in it. Obviously, it’s a quilt maker, so, it does focus on different patterns. Some are traditional … others are maybe a little newer to some of us. There (are) also a couple of pattern books associated with the storybook. So the quilters sort of used their own background and reference.”
Roughly 20 quilts are on display at the museum. Designs feature flowers, birds, lighthouses and various shapes.
A reading of “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” will be held at the museum Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
After finding the quilt guild in early 2017, Bruce enjoyed the friendships the group brought her.
For Kathy Maynard, she found the group last year after moving to the area and having been quilting for five years before.
“(Quilting is) very relaxing,” Maynard said. “It’s very therapeutic, and I like trying all new things and techniques.”
The club has grown over the years, said founder Earlene Arnett, going from roughly 12 members in the beginning to over 50 members now.
“It’s interesting how the quilt world kind of changes,” Arnett said.
Techniques include English paper piecing, foundation paper piecing, hand work, and more.
“There are so many techniques that members can get involved with; what is fun for one person isn’t fun for another, but they find something else that they really enjoy,” Bruce said.
Members of the quilt guild are involved in charitable events, as well.
Quilts of Valor is where quilts are made for veterans; dolls, as well as blankets, are made for children in hospitals; kennel mats are given to humane societies; and quilts are made for those getting new homes with Habitat for Humanity.
“Quilters are such a great community as far as banding together and taking care of whatever needs done,” Maynard said. “Because who doesn’t need a blanket?”