The bells will continue to ring.
Early this week, Sts. Francis & John Catholic Church on Main Street had its bells removed from the church bell tower to be transported to their Cardome property.
Plans are to build a new sanctuary when the church moves out to the property at 800 Cincinnati Road.
“When that happens, the bells will be either put in a new steeple, or they will be put in a little building next to the church just for the bells,” said Parishioner Andrew Willett.
Sts. Francis & John was completed in 1892 and two bells were original to the steeple, Willett said. Around 1990, Father Lee Trimbur ordered two new bells from Verdin Bell Company in Cincinnati. Those then-new bells joined the others.
“(Trimbur) wanted to make more of a joyous noise before the beginning of Mass,” he said. “(Verdin) made new bells, cast them, and I believe the two bells that were there originally he had retuned.”
Duncan Machinery Movers, of Lexington, the same company who added two bells to the tower in 1990, removed all four this week.
“I was looking at an old picture of the two new bells being put in, in 1990, and I saw on the side of the crane it said, Duncan Machinery Company,” Willett said. “Cause we were at the point we were thinking about removing the bells. I thought, ‘Well, I don’t know where to start with a crane company. I was just going to go online, but I’ll see if this Duncan Machinery Company is still in business.’ And, they were.
“I call them, talk to them, set this up, and, here it is. That shows the power of advertising.”
Each of the bells have a name: St. John, St. Francis, St. Benedict, and St. Aloysius.
“(The bells) will be rung again, in the same fashion, for the same reason that they were here,” he said. “It’s all hopeful, because it is a new church, and expanding. I mean, it is bittersweet, but we’re leaving this building that I had so many thousands of experiences in. … But, it’s just a building.”
Parishioner Teri Ward has seen the emotion and importance of moving the bells.
“While I was standing out here taking pictures earlier, a long-time parishioner drove by and pulled up, and said, ‘Oh, I’m so glad to see we’re taking the bells,’” Ward said. “So, to some of the parishioners, seeing the bells move, seeing the pews go, they are excited about it, to see the next horizon. Some people are sad because this has been St. John’s. … I am excited to be facilitating it. So, in that aspect, I am excited to be a part of it; to be able to document it.”
In May, a time capsule will be removed from property, as well.