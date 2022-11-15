Western Elementary School held a Veteran’s Day parade Friday, inviting parents and grandparents who have served.
The parade moved through the school’s hallways and included floats and posters made by the students, as well as the visits by veterans, said Laura Campbell, a parent.
Following a reception, hosted by the Western Elementary PTA, many classrooms had visits from veterans who shared information about their service, answered questions and sometimes read books. The fifth grade class held a zoom discussion with several veterans including former Western Elementary School principal Brent Allen, who is currently serving overseas, Campbell said.
“Overall it was a great day and a wonderful celebration of our veterans,” Campbell said.