For Veteran’s Day, students with Phoenix Horizon and Jobs for Kentucky’s Graduates (JAG KY) offered veterans a free meal.
“I have a lot of veterans and police in my family,” said JAG Vice President and Phoenix Horizon senior William Doss. “It just feels like veterans don’t get enough attention.”
Students prepared 400 tickets with names of veterans who served in the military noted on cards. They also raised just over $4,000 to be able to serve the meals.
“This has been, probably, four weeks in the making,” Doss said.
Wednesday, JAG students went out to local cemeteries and placed flags, but they wanted to do more for those who served.
“When we did the flags, I also thought, ‘what else can we do for them,’” he asked. “So, we thought of giving them a meal.”
Doss and JAG President, Johnny Payton, along with Carson Hammons, Angela Morris, and Phoenix Horizon Principal Laura Rice were outside Cracker Barrel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday handing out free meal tickets.
“(We are) glad to be out here doing something to help the community,” Payton said.
Doss plans to join the military after school, he said.
“It (feels) good because I like to honor our veterans,” Doss said. “I, myself, want to go into the Army. So, just getting everybody out there and paying our respects felt really good.”
JAG is an “employability life-skill class,” said Morris.
The class teaches an array of skills needed for everyday life.
“It teaches them everything from how to do maintenance on their car to resumes and applying for college,” she said.
Phoenix Horizon, JAG and American Legion Post 24 worked together to provide this opportunity for veterans.
