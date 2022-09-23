gms

Counselor Catherine Gary and sixth grade student Parker Wertz participate in a charades game to show healthy habits at Georgetown Middle School.

 Photo Submitted

Brittany Rodman and Catherine Gary, counselors at Georgetown Middle School, started the year promoting positive mental health and destigmatizing seeking support through their suicide prevention training.  

Rodman and Gary provided social emotional learning lessons for each grade level. Sixth graders compared their everyday feelings with overwhelming feelings and identified coping skills to positively impact their mental health. Students also learned qualities in trusted adults and how to ask for mental health support.  

Tags

Recommended for you