Brittany Rodman and Catherine Gary, counselors at Georgetown Middle School, started the year promoting positive mental health and destigmatizing seeking support through their suicide prevention training.
Rodman and Gary provided social emotional learning lessons for each grade level. Sixth graders compared their everyday feelings with overwhelming feelings and identified coping skills to positively impact their mental health. Students also learned qualities in trusted adults and how to ask for mental health support.
“Identifying emotions is an important step in regulating emotions. It’s also important for adolescents to discern when they should self regulate versus ask for outside support. Students developing healthy mental health practices will lead to a happier, more productive life,” said Gary.
“Middle schoolers are at a developmental stage where they are increasing their independence and learning to think for themselves. We teach them skills including coping skills, conflict resolution skills, and positive self-talk, to support their development and function productively in multiple settings.”
Throughout the year, Gary and Rodman combine resources such as the Zones of Regulation, Positive Behavior Intervention Systems, and a bullying prevention curriculum called Expect Respect, driven by school data and data collected from Terrace Metrics, a social emotional screener, to personalize social emotional learning based on student need.
Additionally, Rodman and Gary also provide social emotional learning opportunities to staff members. They share a Trauma Informed Care Minute mini lesson at staff meetings that is research-based on the impacts of trauma on students and how to effectively nurture and challenge students in a way that promotes their emotional and physical safety.
Classroom teachers embed social emotional learning into their curriculum. Eighth grade English teachers Kayah Roper and Cheyenne Combs taught a unit titled “What’s Holding you Back?”
To describe the unit, Roper said, “In everyday life, we are faced with trials and triumphs. Anxiety, eating disorders, addiction, perfectionism, and control are a few emotions and behaviors that keep us from being the best version of ourselves. Whether students are exhibiting or enduring these from another person, it’s important to know how to identify and confront unhealthy behaviors or emotions.”
In this unit, students will address important questions like: What are some unhealthy emotions or behaviors that hold us back from being the best version of ourselves? How do unhealthy emotions or behaviors affect our relationships with friends and family? Why is it important for us to acknowledge and confront unhealthy emotions or behaviors in our own lives?
Roper and Combs have arranged for guest speakers from the community to speak to their eighth graders. Michael Moreno, Scott County High School alumnus and senior on the men’s basketball team at Eastern Kentucky University, created a video for eighth graders sharing about his anxiety and its effects on his life. He was also available to video conference with students for a question and answer session on the topic.