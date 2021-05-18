After being closed for over one year, the Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center will open Saturday, May 29.
“We are currently getting the pool ready for our opening,” said Assistant Director of Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation Ednal Maynard. “We are actually currently filling the pool as we speak, and we are very excited for that.”
Last year, the Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center, which houses the pool, was unable to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the result of social distancing mandates in place by the state per guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. But with Friday’s announcement by Gov. Andy Beshear that businesses will be able to reopen to 100 percent capacity and masks will not be mandated beginning June 11, Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation is eager to return things to normal this summer.
“The governor did give us the allowance of, if we have less than 1,000 outdoors, then we don’t have to wear masks,” Maynard said. “We will not be requiring that your wear masks at Suffoletta Aquatic Center for any period. We recommend social distancing, but it is simply a recommendation. After (June) 11, it will be fully open. We are allowed at that time to go to 100 percent capacity, so we will not be having any restrictions.”
However, with the pool opening less than two weeks before the mandates are lifted, Maynard said Suffoletta will operate at only 75 percent capacity, per state mandates, from May 29 until June 11. He added that people will be required to bring their own chairs up until June 11 as well.
Maynard added Suffoletta would only have to implement mask mandates if it receives more than 1,000 visitors at one time.
“The pool was closed altogether last summer,” Maynard said. “We are very excited to be opening our pool again this summer.”
But that’s not all Parks and Rec has in store this summer. As a welcome back for the community, Maynard said Parks and Rec will be hosting an all-day event called Freedom Friday on June 11. More information will be available in the coming weeks, but Maynard described it as an “appreciate event” to “welcome our community and our patrons back to our facilities.”
Maynard said the event will shift through several areas, beginning at the Pavilion at 10 a.m. before moving to the Ed Davis Learning Center and the Suffoletta Family Aquatic Center before concluding with a showing of Sonic the Hedgehog in the Scott County Park that evening.
“We made the decision that it would be with a customer appreciation event on (June) 11 to welcome our community back,” he said. “We are eager to see the smiles again.”
With restrictions being lifted, Maynard said several day camp programs will be restored for this summer, including Kids World Summer Day Camp, farm camp and ACE camp. He added that Parks and Rec is also looking at bringing back the gardening program and fitnesses programs at the Pavilion.
The Ed Davis Learning Center will also host the Resource and Health Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 26 in collaboration with Georgetown Community Hospital, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, WEDCO, CORE, Georgetown Housing Authority, Community Action Council, Bluegrass Community Action and Eastern Kentucky Concentrate Employee program. The event will include health screenings, HIV testing and housing placement and assistance for the community.
“It’s going to be a really nice event,” Maynard said. “We are very excited about it.”
But overall, Maynard said Parks and Rec is just happy to see the community return to a sense of normalcy following an unprecedented time.
“It’s wonderful to see the restoration of what we all perceive as normalcy in our community,” he said. “We see ourselves as a service organization, so for us it’s wonderful to be able to open our doors up fully to our community and our patrons so they can once again participate freely in the programs and activities that we provide for them.”
To stay updated on all happenings with Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation, visit https://gscparks.com.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.