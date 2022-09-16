The civil lawsuit seeking to disqualify Rob Johnson as a circuit court judge candidate for the 14th Judicial District was dismissed Thursday by Special Judge Hunter Daugherty.
The lawsuit was dismissed in Jessamine Court, although the court is not expected to release its official findings, conclusions and judgement until Tuesday
Kim Vinegar, newly elected chair of the county’s Democratic Party, and Paris attorney Sarah Fightmaster filed the motion seeking to have Johnson removed from the November ballot because, “...he does not meet the Constitutional qualifications for the office,” and is not a “bona fide candidate.”
The lawsuit was frivolous and the ultimate decision should be left to the voters and not “dirty politics,” Johnson said about the court ruling.
“The Scott Circuit Court has dismissed the meritless lawsuit filed by my opponent’s political friends in an attempt to take this election away from the people,” Johnson said. “I have served Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties honorably and with distinction for almost 14 years as judge and the people will not fall for this kind of political trickery.
“The will of the voters will decide this race and I appreciate the reception I get from voters on a daily basis.”
The Kentucky Judicial Ethics Commission also has concluded Johnson can be circuit judge while his wife, Sharon Muse-Johnson is the Commonwealth Attorney, he said.
“We would never appear in the same courtroom,” Johnson said.
Johnson is facing incumbent Katie Gabhart for the circuit court position in the November election. Gabhart was appointed earlier this year following Brian Privett’s resignation. Johnson has previously served as circuit court judge in the 14th Judicial District for 12 years.
The race between the two candidates has been heated from the start. Johnson’s opponents state that he would be unable to hear any criminal trials because his wife is the Commonwealth Attorney, so he would only be able to hear civil trials. This recent ruling and opinions offered by several retired judges and the Kentucky Ethics Commission point out the 14th Judicial District has two divisions, and if Johnson is elected one division would be civil and one division would be criminal.
The lawsuit just dismissed challenged the possible solution of splitting civil and criminal cases between the two divisions that currently exist in the 14th Judicial District.
“Such a split would wholly undermine the idea of a court of general jurisdiction, as contemplated by the Kentucky Constitution and the Kentucky Revised Statutes,” states the lawsuit. “The proposed ’solution’ actually creates two limited jurisdiction courts in the same Circuit.
“And the ramifications of Johnson’s proposed solution does not end with preventing him from fulfilling his constitutional and statutory duties as Circuit Judge. Instead, this solution would also strip the Division 1 Circuit Judge of his or her Constitutional and statutory authority and duty to preside over civil matters in this Circuit. This is untenable. Johnson’s solution undermines the entire idea of a court of general jurisdiction as contemplated by the original Judicial Article and the Kentucky Judicial System.”
The election for circuit judge is nonpartisan.