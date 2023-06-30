This is a packed month for entertainment. With both local and regional music festivals picking up for the season, we have had two in our proverbial backyard kicking off the month.

Railbird rocked Red Mile in Lexington June 3 and 4 with headliners like the skyrocketing Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers and Spirit in the Bluegrass brought us more Goodwin Brothers, Po’ Ramblin Boys and Seldom Scene. 

weezer

Weezer kicked off their tour at Railbird.
NRNS

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats performed June 4 at Railbird.
spirit

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys performed at Spirit in the Bluegrass.

