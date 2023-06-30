This is a packed month for entertainment. With both local and regional music festivals picking up for the season, we have had two in our proverbial backyard kicking off the month.
Railbird rocked Red Mile in Lexington June 3 and 4 with headliners like the skyrocketing Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers and Spirit in the Bluegrass brought us more Goodwin Brothers, Po’ Ramblin Boys and Seldom Scene.
Railbird, only being in its third year, is a two-day event produced by C3 Productions. C3 produces more than 1,700 annual events.
Artists included Weezer, Sheryl Crow, The Head and the Heart, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ricky Skaggs, Cole Chaney, Marcus Mumford, The Local Honeys, among many others also performing.
Though just about every artist on the lineup would blow you away, the best performances I was able to catch were Weezer, Charley Crockett and Nathaniel Rateliff. Marcus Mumford, Madeline Edwards, The Local Honeys and Cole Chaney are on up there for me, as well. And, I would be amiss is I didn’t mention Childers and Bryan closing out each night as a highlight.
The festival has grown since starting in 2019 and, after this year, it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down anymore. The organization of the event seemed smooth and the staff, friendly. It is a must when kicking off your summer fun. Just make sure you get a pass as soon as they become available.
Now, Spirit in the Bluegrass is new to the festival scene, but those behind it are seasoned veterans when it comes to putting on a show. This Bluegrass music festival, held at the Kentucky Horse Park, is organized by the guys that bring SamJam to Ohio.
Sam Carr and Rick Greene brought the spirit of Festival of the Bluegrass (FOTB) back to the grounds of the Horse Park after FOTB succumbed to COVID in 2020.
“(Festival of the Bluegrass) was a festival I attended from when I was 10 years old to, I don’t know if I ever missed one,” Carr said. “It was just a part of Bluegrass.”
Spirit in the Bluegrass is like a “family reunion” for those that enjoyed FOTB, but it also has it’s own flare.
The festival kicked off at Tipsy Cow where Turning Ground tore it down during a pre-party. Then, June 8, 9 and 10 brought people to their feet with No Joke Jimmys, Hancock & Shouse, Keith Prater & Lacy Creek and The Travelin’ McCourys.
Ragheads are a group of Bluegrass music followers. So, all across the campground there were people dancing to the music with white strips of towel around their heads.
“The towel represents more than just a fan,” according to the Spirit in the Bluegrass website. “It’s a symbol of family. A bluegrass family that is always growing and welcoming of others who respect bluegrass music and its rich history.”
Across the Horse Park campground music could be heard at the campsites, as well. Many who enjoy the festivals also pick and play at their camp.
Spirit in the Bluegrass comes behind the historic Festival of the Bluegrass, but it has all the makings of a classic festival in its own right.
Both, Railbird and Spirit in the Bluegrass, are relaxing festivals where music is the focus.