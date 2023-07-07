The AMEN House will host the remainder of summer meals from July 5 to August 11 this year. The program slightly differs from last year, as federal requirements mandate children eat on site, said Michele Carlisle, executive director of the AMEN House. 

“Last summer was our first summer that we did this,” she said. “Last summer was very different, just because the federal feeding guidelines were different … we were able to do the grab and go meals, and this year federal funding requires that the kids sit and eat with us.”

