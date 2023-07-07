The AMEN House will host the remainder of summer meals from July 5 to August 11 this year. The program slightly differs from last year, as federal requirements mandate children eat on site, said Michele Carlisle, executive director of the AMEN House.
“Last summer was our first summer that we did this,” she said. “Last summer was very different, just because the federal feeding guidelines were different … we were able to do the grab and go meals, and this year federal funding requires that the kids sit and eat with us.”
In the month of June, meals were provided by Scott County Schools, who are “taking a break for the month of July,” Carlisle said. The AMEN House is stepping in to continue the program for the remainder of the summer, she explained.
Locations and times have changed based on what would better serve the needs of communities throughout the county, Carlisle said.
“Just based on what the community felt would be better for their kiddos, hours are different at different places,” she said. “We’re trying to accommodate it, we’re very excited to be at Sawyier Pointe and at Ed Davis, those are new for us this year.”
Food insecurity increases during the summer months, Carlisle said. More than 22 million children depend on school breakfast and lunch and, with summer vacation, they worry “about when they’ll eat next,” reports Feeding America.
“We know that food insecurity for children goes up in the summer literally because the school cafeterias are closed,” Carlisle said. “So many kids depend on school breakfast and all of those things to get the nutrition they need and we just want to make sure that we’re kind of stepping in and trying to fill that gap.”
Children can eat on location at:
— Sawyier Pointe at 101 Dale Drive; breakfast is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
— Ed Davis Learning Center at 151 Ed Davis Lane; lunch will served from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and snack from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
— Penn Memorial at 3311 Main Street in Stamping Ground; breakfast is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
— AMEN House at 319 East Main Street: lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and snack from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Grab and go meals can also be picked up at the Sadieville Main Street Pavillion on Mondays and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Community members looking to help can do so by volunteering for the program with the AMEN House; they can apply to do so via their website, Carlisle said.