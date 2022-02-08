Millions of children and young adults dream of growing up and making it to the Super Bowl, whether that means having an athlete’s skill and good fortune, a fan’s free time and disposable income, or a journalist’s luck and access to a media credential.
One of Scott County’s own will make that trip of a lifetime and enjoy the spotlight of the world’s stage this week, although Hannah Montgomery admits it isn’t a ticket she would have coveted while laser-focused on her talents as a dancer and cheerleader as a young girl.
Montgomery is a Ben-Gals cheerleader, one of 30 women tasked with firing up the Cincinnati Bengals and their newly invigorated fan base, as well as engaging the community and promoting the football team when Paul Brown Stadium sits dormant.
She will be on the field in some capacity Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, when the Bengals – AFC champions for the first time since the 1988 season – take on the host Los Angeles Rams of the NFC.
“We’re not sure if they’ll have 15 girls on the field one half and then switch. We don’t have really any idea, (but) we’re all going,” Montgomery said last week in a phone interview after the Bengals’ thrilling overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs. “There’s tons of opportunities within the Ben-Gals. I love representing the community, and when you think about you’re going to these places and meeting these people, you realize you may be the only interaction they have with Cincinnati. You just really want to represent the team well.”
An operations manager in charge of purchasing by day, Montgomery is in her fourth season as a Ben-Gal.
Her teammates double up in such professions as teaching, nursing and physical therapy. Many of them share her background as a cheerleader and dancer at Northern Kentucky University or one of the other schools in and around the Queen City.
“They encourage us to have other full-time jobs. They want the well-rounded individuals, great people in the community,” Montgomery said. “It’s like being on any sports team you’ve ever been on. There’s practices two nights a week. We do Tuesday and Thursday nights. Game weeks we may have a few more.”
Montgomery’s typical Sunday afternoon in the fall encompasses much more than the three hours in which we may notice her squad’s cameo appearances on the television broadcast.
“We dance at every home game. In the past it was 10 games. We obviously added more this year,” she said. “We get to the stadium about five hours before the game starts and gave a full-blown practice. We eat. We get ready. We normally have an appearance before the game. Then we dance during the whole, entire game. Those days are pretty long.”
The atmosphere at Bengals’ games was subdued during the 2020 season, perhaps partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because it was the team’s fifth consecutive losing campaign since a streak of five successive playoff appearances from 2011 to 2015.
A jump from four to 10 wins, anchored by a sensational second season from quarterback Joe Burrow, raised both the trajectory of the franchise and the strain on Montgomery’s vocal cords.
“It was so loud. We’re dancing the entire game. We’re calling the game and everything like that. It was so loud to yell the calls, to hear our captains, to really be into the game,” Montgomery said. “It really wasn’t until this past weekend when I was watching the game by myself that I realized how much of the game I didn’t watch because I was dancing.”
Although the Bengals held their summer training camp at Georgetown College for most of Montgomery’s childhood, her passion for the team would develop later, when she attended Northern Kentucky.
She took her first cheerleading lessons through United Talent at age 5 before switching to dance in sixth grade. Montgomery danced for both Scott County Middle School and Scott County High School and followed that path into college.
“I loved NKU, and I loved that it was really close to Cincinnati. So when I came to college at NKU, I danced on their team for four years,” Montgomery said. “ I did not know anything about the Bengals except my stepdad was a fan. But I didn’t know they had cheerleaders. I didn’t know that it was a huge thing.
“My coach my freshman year of college was a Ben-Gal cheerleader. Her name is Katie Wagner. My freshman year at NKU she was still a Ben-Gal and coaching at NKU and kind of fresh out of college, That kind of introduced me into the Ben-gal world, and then I had a few friends join the team when they graduated from NKU.”
Montgomery tried out shortly after receiving her degree in 2018. A new team is selected prior to each season, so veteran Ben-Gals spend much time behind the scenes working on both their craft and their fitness during winter and spring.
In addition to the electric game day atmosphere, Montgomery enjoys the public relations aspect of representing the Bengals’ organization.
“We also work events around the city,” she said. “Sometimes the organization puts them on. Sometimes it’s a players’ event. Sometimes it’s really random that people want a Ben-Gal cheerleader there, and we will do an event in our free time just to be in the community and show our faces.”
The Super Bowl won’t be Montgomery’s first major trip with the team. After the 2019 season, Bengals’ coaches and support personnel were invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
It was a somewhat dubious reward for two of the teams near the bottom of the NFL standings, theoretically giving the coaches a head start working with the next wave of pro prospects. Montgomery sees it as a sign of how far the organization has progressed in only two years.
“Everything I’ve worked so hard for and everything the team has worked so hard for. We were there when barely anyone was at the games, and it wasn’t that loud,” Montgomery said of the run to the Super Bowl. “It’s about the football team, to see them peaking and getting the chance.
“Joe Mixon has been on the team all four years. Clark Harris, Kevin Huber, Sam Hubbard. Those are just names I think about that they were on the team when I first started as a rookie. Back then we could see them more. If we passed in the hallway we could talk to them and stuff. Those are the people I’m excited for that have been with the organization through the lows and now the highs.”
Montgomery, who helps coach the dance team at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, said her childhood in Scott County – a community and athletic program that embraced and emphasized excellence – played an invaluable role in her success.
“Individuals who do sports have a certain kind of work ethic. You owe it to your coaches from a young age to be at practice on time, wearing the right attire. For dance, having your hair and makeup, your fake eyelashes on, stuff like that. Those lessons I learned at a young age. Now those are things I know are expected that I don’t even think twice about,” she said. “We have full hair and makeup every practice, because you never know who’s going to be walking through the stadium. It’s definitely like a face and a representation every time you’re in the stadium, so having that taught and enforced at a young age has taught me a lot about dancing at a professional level and coaching as well.”
Her advice to other young people with Super Bowl aspirations in life, whether those involve helmets and full pads, pom-poms, or a briefcase?
“Stick with it,” Montgomery said. “There’s going to be times where you’re not going to feel the best or the best on your team, or you’re not going to be able to get a dance or something like that. You have to keep doing it and keep trying ... Just stay grounded within yourself and focus on what you need to do to succeed, and don’t worry about anything or anyone else that’s out of your control. I think I got to that point finally once I got here. It’s been a big circle.”
Kal Oakes can be reached at sports@news-graphic.com.