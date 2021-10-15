This weekend on Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will hold its annual Super Recycling Day. The event will be held at TMMK. Follow signage for drop off locations.
Household waste, electronic waste and documents that need to be shredded will be accepted.
Items that can be turned in include: batteries, paint and paint materials, metal polishes, solvents and degreasers, furniture strippers, TV sets, personal computers, laptops, printers, VCRs DVD players, ink cartridges, cell phones, cordless phones, etc.
SuperRecycling Day is sponsored by TMMK, Green Metals Inc., City of Georgetown and Scott County Fiscal Court.
