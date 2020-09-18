SupeRecycling Day will be this Saturday, Sept. 18 at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
Items may be dropped off at Toyota Gate 7 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
TMMK hosts SupeRecycling Day each year to enable Scott County residents to dispose of hazardous items safely. Typically, the event is held in May, but was moved due to the pandemic.
Acceptable items for drop-off include: household hazardous waste like paint and pesticides; electronic waste such as computers and televisions; or documents.
No business or commercial waste will be accepted.
Items such as tires, large appliances, motor oil, medication and ammunition will not be accepted.
There will be signage for directions to the proper place to unload the items.
