Scott County Schools is expected to announce the replacement for Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub at a specially called meeting Thursday.
Hub announced his retirement earlier this year and it will be effective as of December 2021. The specially called meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at the Scott County Board of Education building located at 2168 Frankfort Road in Georgetown. It is open to the public.
Interviews are being held at two separate specially called meetings on Monday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 15. The school board has chosen three finalists to interview for the position based on recommendations from the superintendent search screening committee during an executive session at last Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting.
The meetings on Monday and Tuesday are not open to the public.
Scott County Schools also announced that more than 2,000 children are expected in summer school this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic kept students out of a school for a majority of 2020 per state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and mandates. But now several students and teachers are signing up to participate in summer school in order to make up for that lost time.
“When you look at all we’re going to do and the trends that we’re having, we’re very likely to serve over 2,000 students this summer in summer school, and that’s not even counting the kindergarten things that we’ll be doing,” said Ken Bicknell, assistant superintendent of Student Learning.
While summer school has traditionally been for students struggling academically, that is not the case this year, Bicknell said.
“A lot of that is just enrichment, with students getting into these schools and being excited about it and being excited about next year,” he said. “A lot of it is to try to cover some of the learning loss, but it’s an excitement. There’s so many things that have never been done before, and it just keeps working, so I just want to thank everyone.”
The schedules for summer school are school-dependent, meaning each school may set the schedule for what best accommodates its needs.
“Some schools are doing two in a day, like a half and a half,” Bicknell said. “Some schools are doing it all day, and some are doing a half-day session now and a half-day session later in the summer. It’s all dependent on what their teachers’ needs were, because they’re also going to be doing these recovery trainings. One of the things we made sure was giving them time to get away and unplug.”
Hub said teacher availability was initially a concern, but that the teachers at every school have come through for the students.
“I think many of us were concerned about the teachers and needing the time off, but I think they just understood how important summer school was, so they’re putting in some time and that’s great,” he said.
Hub announced to the board that this will be Bicknell’s final meeting as assistant superintendent of Student Learning. Bicknell was given a round of applause by those in attendance for his work and dedication to Scott County Schools, particularly through the past year during the pandemic.
Beginning in July, former Scott County High School Principal Meocha Williams will serve as assistant superintendent of Student Learning.
Other actions taken by the school board include:
— Approved the user of common carrier services Wombles Transportation to provide transportation for Scott County High School boy’s basketball team.
— Approved Scott County Schools PD plans.
— Approved gifted and talented annual program evaluation results and 2021-2022 improvement plan.
— Accepted Scott County Industrial Forum Agreement to pay for early morning welding at Great Crossing High School.
— Approved Scott County Schools trauma informed care plan.
— Approved the Scott County Schools nutrition point of sales system provided by the Kentucky Department of Education.
— Approved updated student-teacher MOU.
— Approved MOA between Northern Kentucky University and Scott County Schools.
— Approved contract between Music Therapy Services of Central Kentucky, Paula Roberts and Associates and Scott County Schools.
— Approved BG-1 for replacement of Georgetown Middle School outdoor football/soccer bleachers and press box.
— Accepted bid for Elkhorn Crossing School campus mowing.
— Approved and recognized the establishment of the Volleyball Booster Club for Great Crossing High School.
— Approved and recognized the establishment of the Cheerleading Booster Club for Great Crossing High School.
— Approved 2021-2022 cooperative membership agreement.
— Approved Medicaid billing contract.
— Approved transportation agreement with University of Kentucky Co-Op Extension Office.
— Approved surplus technology equipment.
— Approved renewal of fire extinguisher bid 2022.
— Approved renewal of septic service bid 2022.
— Approved renewal of t-shirts and printing bid 2022.
— Approved renewal of auto parts supply bid 2022.
— Approved Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021 donations report.
— Approved 2021-2022 school activity fund budget.
— Approved fiscal year 2021 committed funds.
— Approved renewal and rates for school insurance and worker’s compensation for fiscal year 2022.
— Approved student fees and charges for fiscal year 2022.
— Approved carry over of Section 6 allocations of fiscal year 2021-2022.
