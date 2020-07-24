The Kentucky Supreme Court denied Gov. Andy Beshear’s request to disqualify Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett from presiding over a lawsuit filed by Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard.
The lawsuit was filed in Scott Circuit Court by Quarles challenging Beshear’s executive orders regarding pandemic restrictions as they relate to agribusinesses such as Evans Orchard. Though Quarles is a Scott County native, the lawsuit was filed here because Evans Orchard and Cider Mill is a Scott County business, Quarles said.
Privett issued a temporary restraining order against Beshear’s restrictions. The governor sharply criticized everyone involved in the lawsuit and asked that Privett be disqualified from presiding over the case because of two photos on the judge’s Twitter page showing the judge and Quarles together.
One photo has Quarles and Privett at a re-election function in Cynthiana with the caption “My friend (Ryan Quarles) happened to be in Cynthiana tonight and was able to stop at my event. Always good to see you Ryan!” The second photo has Privett posing alongside Quarles and several others at a Scott County Republican event on the county GOP’s Instagram page. The photos show a relationship between Quarles and Privett and raise doubts about the judge’s impartiality, requiring Privett be disqualified.
Privett said he did not have a close relationship with Quarles and that he only knows Quarles as an elected official from his judicial circuit. The Cynthiana campaign photo was taken at an event for Privett’s re-election, but Quarles was at the same location for a different event and just stopped by to meet prospective voters.
The state Supreme Court stated Privett and Beshear are not campaigning rivals and the issue before the court is not a central campaign issue. Therefore, judgement in a previous case in which a circuit judge was disqualified involving Beshear (when he was attorney general) and former governor Matt Bevin’s Secretary of Labor David Dickerson did not apply. That lawsuit involved teacher “sickouts” in Jefferson County and the judge had “liked” a facebook page for Beshear who was then running for governor. The judge’s Facebook “like” was a type of endorsement for Beshear and the issues at stake in that lawsuit were central to his campaign for governor.
The state Supreme Court did acknowledge the photos could be construed as Quarles support for Privett, “but the courts ordinarily hold that such unexceptional campaign support does not reasonably create the appearance of impartiality, especially when the litigant’s support was remote in time from the underlying case.”
“The reality of Kentucky’s judicial system is that judicial officers must run for election and consequently seek the support of their constituents,” states the Supreme Court. “A rule requiring disqualification whenever a judge has posed for a picture with a constituent and later showcased that picture as part of his or her campaign, without some other evidence indicating a closer relationship between the judge and constituent, would be difficult to sustain in a state that elects its judges.”
The Court further added that a judge’s acquaintance with someone, “is not enough to require disqualification of the judge.”
The photos on the Republican Instagram page is evidenced of a “mere acquaintance or, at most, Quarles’s unexceptional show of support for Judge Privett’s campaign.” The court order also noted the two photos in question were almost two years old.
