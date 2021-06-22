The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments in a case involving a Georgetown restaurant regarding the governor’s use of emergency powers over the course of the pandemic.
Back in March, a group of breweries, pubs and restaurants filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Andy Beshear’s use of executive orders that had a significant effect on their businesses. The restaurants included Trindy’s, located in Georgetown, Goodwood Brewing Company, with locations in Lexington, Louisville and Fankfort, and Dundee Tavern in Louisville.
It was then announced that Scott County Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett ruled in favor of the breweries and restaurants, seeking an injunction against Beshear’s executive orders that allowed them to operate without restriction for one week in April. However, the governor countered this decision.
The court also heard arguments in a separate case involving Beshear and the legislature attempting to curtail his emergency orders, one of which is a recently passed bill that places a 30-day limit on the governor’s executive orders in a state of emergency.
Despite the governor lifting most COVID-19-related restrictions as of Friday, June 11, one day after the court heard arguments, there was some question about the relevancy of the cases now. But Oliver Dunford, an attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation, which is representing the restaurants and breweries, said the cases will still set a precedent.
“We think that the policy decisions are for the General Assembly and not for the governor,” Dunford said. “The governor is supposed to execute the laws and where the law isn’t clear, perhaps the governor has some leeway in how he executes that and some of the policy. But here it is clear. The new laws say he can issue emergency orders and those lapse after 30 days and that’s it. There’s no ambiguity in what the law requires. In the future, if the legislature writes clear statutes, the governor himself should follow them just like everybody else.”
Dunford also argued that the powers granted to the governor by the constitution, but that these emergency orders do not fall under that.
“There are certain powers the governor has that are given to him by the constitution,” Dunford said. “While the governor can write certain laws in respect to those powers, these emergency powers aren’t granted by the constitution, they’re given to him by the General Assembly. In these types of emergency power decisions, the General Assembly gets to set the policy and the governor nor the courts cannot ignore that just because they think there’s a better policy out there.”
In a press conference after the arguments were heard, Beshear said these powers were a crucial part of the reason why Kentucky stayed ahead of the curve over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These emergency powers weren’t just exercised in normal times, they were exercised in the time of a pandemic,” Beshear said. “Driven by COVID, 2020 was the deadliest year ever in the United States. COVID increased our death rate last year by 15 percent. COVID was the third leading cause of death behind only heart disease and cancer. Nationally, there have been almost 600,000 deaths due to this virus. This has been our generations plague. That’s what we have faced.
“It overwhelmed hospitals in New York, California and the Dakotas. It overran funeral homes and morgues in Texas that is required refrigeration trucks to be brought in. None of these things happened in Kentucky. It was because of strong executive action and having the courage to use it, as well as the shared sacrifice of so many Kentuckians who understood the gravity of what we have faced.”
Beshear went on to mentioned that more than 7,100 Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19 and that more than 460,000, which is more than 10 percent of Kentucky’s total population, tested positive. Because of this, he said that despite most restrictions being lifted Friday, the court’s decision will be an important one for future governors.
“It would’ve been irresponsible for a governor to not have the authority to take the actions that were taken here,” Beshear said. “It’s critical that governors in the future have these powers too. That it lasts beyond me and is there to address the next pandemic…the next major emergency that we face.”
Beshear also took issue with the notion that the governor “is a tool for the legislature.”
“That’s not what our constitution creates,” he said. “It creates three separate co-equal branches, none being an agency of another. Again, this isn’t about politics and what we want to do. It’s about making sure that we have a structure that we follow that ultimately helps us govern.”
The three bills Beshear has taken issue with were passed in this year’s legislative session are House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2. HB 1 allows businesses and schools to open in person as long as they follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines or state guidelines, whichever is least restrictive. SB 1 limits the governor’s executive orders to 30 days unless extended by the General Assembly, and SB 2 gives the legislature more oversight in regards to emergency administrative regulations.
The Kentucky Supreme Court did not announce when it expected to make a decision in either case.
