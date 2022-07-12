A recent surge in COVID cases has pushed Scott County back into orange, with some industries returning to mask mandates.
Just a few weeks ago, there were few new COVID cases in the county, but last Friday some 61 new cases were diagnosed, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for the WEDCO Health District, which includes Scott County. The actual number of COVID cases is likely to be higher because of home tests.
“It has ramped up,” Miller said about new cases. “We are seeing between 50 and 75 new cases per day. We are going back and forth between red (very high risk of transmission) to orange (high risk). The ages are ranging from very young to older. People assume this is targeting just older people, but that is not the case.”
Scott County is not alone. Two Kentucky counties have been orange for seven consecutive weeks: Greenup and Boyd, according to the Kentucky Health News. Eight other counties have been orange for five straight weeks: Lyon, Livingston, Woodford, Fayette, Wolfe, Breathitt, Leslie and Perry. Nine counties have been orange for three weeks in a row: Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, Graves, McCracken, Marshall, Crittenden, Powell and Pike.
As a result, several large industries, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, have reinstated a mask mandate.
“The people who are catching COVID are mostly unvaccinated people or people who need a booster,” Miller said. “We’ve taken our eyes off it, and we have relaxed and dropped our guard. If you have not had a booster in six months, go ahead and schedule a booster.
“The good thing is we now have vaccines for children six moths and older.”
WEDCO is still providing tests at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street, as well as boosters. Walk-ins are accepted, but it is best to make an appointment as WEDCO is short on nurses, Miller said. Appointments can be made at 859-234-8750 by following the prompts.
Masks are encouraged because of the orange rating, Miller said. People who are immunocompromised are strongly urged to wear a mask and receive a vaccine or booster shot.
While cases are surging, hospitalizations are low. There have been some recent deaths, pushing Scott County’s COVID death toll to 115.
The Centers for Disease Control has Scott County in the highest risk category: red.
In orange counties, state guidelines call for wearing masks in indoor public spaces, limiting in-person gatherings, limiting the size of gatherings, and social distancing.
People in yellow counties who are immunocompromised, or at high risk for severe illness from the virus, should talk to a health-care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions, the CDC says.
The state’s weekly pandemic report, released on Monday, showed the state had an average of 1,456 new cases a day last week, up 1,368 from the week. Deaths and hospitalizations remain low, but continue to inch up. The positive-test rate increased to 15.75 percent, up from 13.36 percent the prior week.
