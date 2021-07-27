Editor’s note: The following article contains some graphic information. The News-Graphic also does not include any identifying information about victims of sexual assault.
Testimony continued this week in the trial against a man accused of raping a Georgetown College student in campus housing in 2018.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse called Georgetown Police Detective Todd Young and Assistant Chief Darin Allgood to the stand. Young spent the entirety of Thursday testifying, while Allgood spent the majority of Friday doing the same. On Monday morning, the nurse who performed the sexual assault kits on the victim and suspect and two forensics experts testified as well.
Cody Alan Arnett, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of tampering with physical evidence. His trial began on Tuesday, July 20 and is scheduled through the remainder of this week, although it may end sooner.
According to the arrest citation, Arnett allegedly entered the victim’s residence at Hambrick Village on Georgetown College’s campus. He then forced her to have sexual intercourse with him on at least three occasions at knifepoint. The victim told officials she was sleeping on the couch when Arnett initially assaulted her. She also told investigators she had never met Arnett or invited him into the residence.
Young continued his testimony on Thursday afternoon after the court room broke for lunch. A full surveillance video was shown, which faced the Hambrick Village complex, showing the victim’s apartment. The video, which was captured on motion-sensor cameras, began at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, the night of the incident, and was shown to the court in its entirety.
Arnett is identifiable in the video because of his clothing and physical description, Young said.
The video shows Arnett outside of the victim’s door, which was believed to have been unlocked at the time of the incident, multiple times. It also shows Arnett pacing to and from the victim’s residence several times along the breezeway of the complex before disappearing. Young said Arnett is last seen on the video at 2:53 a.m. He then testified that GPD was called at 5:12 a.m. and Georgetown College campus safety first arrived on the scene just two minutes later at 5:14 a.m.
Young also said Arnett gave “inconsistent” claims about how drunk he was the night of the incident.
Arnett’s defense team then cross-examined Young, questioning why DNA evidence or fingerprints were not obtained from the scene in the kitchen or front door. The attorney then verified that all of Arnett’s physical injuries from when the victim stabbed him at least four times, which was testified to the court last week, were on his back and not his front. The defense team also questioned the validity of the motion-sensor cameras, which were not tested to see what motion could trigger them.
On the night of the incident, Arnett claimed to have headed to Georgetown College with four other men, for whom he could only provide first names. The defense team questioned why investigators never searched for these individuals, but Muse countered that by asking why Young and investigators did not seek these individuals out.
“There’s not context to go and try to find these people,” Young said.
However, another woman was shown in the video, who Arnett followed. Young said he did try to touch base with her because he was concerned about her safety, given the events of that night.
In his testimony, Allgood walked the jury through his collection of the physical evidence that night, which included the knife, the victim’s pants and underwear, a bottle of hairspray with blood on it found outside the residence, a shower curtain, a condom, a wet gray shirt and two bath mats. He also walked the jury through all the photos he captured of the scene that day.
Allgood also said the victim’s volleyball coach brought over a bra and yellow towel sealed a few days after the incident, however nothing was ever tested because he said it had “nothing of evidentiary value to our case.”
But the defense team fought back against why Allgood and investigators did not take fingerprints or DNA from the front door knob that evening.
“I didn’t collect them because we have video of him (Arnett) entering the apartment,” Allgood said. “I didn’t think that would be of any more evidentiary value than what I had already collected.”
Because of the shape of the door handle and heavy traffic in and out of the residence, Allgood said it would’ve been unlikely enough DNA or fingerprints could have been collected. The same thing was reiterated when Allgood was questioned about the kitchen drawer where the knife is suspected to have been taken from.
The defense team also pushed as to why Allgood and investigators did not examine the bra and yellow towel the volleyball coach delivered. Allgood told the court he did not see them at the scene, however the defense team referred to him a photo of the bathroom that they claimed may show the bra and yellow towel.
This point was countered by Muse, who said the coach didn’t mentioned which room she located the towel, meaning it could’ve come from the upstairs bathroom of the residence. She also pointed out that several items from the shower, like the loofa, soap bottles and trash can, were also not collected for evidence. Allgood again mentioned that these items did not hold evidentiary value to the case.
Billiejean Kendrick, registered nurse with Georgetown Community Hospital, testified Monday morning, walking the court through her process of obtaining sexual assault kits on both Arnett and the female victim. These tests included penile and vaginal swabs of both the individuals, head and pubic hair samples and collecting the underwear of both individuals. Kendrick described to prosecutors the demeanor of the victim during the exam.
“She was distressed and upset and anxious,” she said.
Kendrick then went on to describe Arnett’s demeanor as “uncooperative” and “stand-offish.” She said he refused to make eye contact with her until she did the penile swab.
“It was a chilling look that I haven’t forgotten,” she said.
She went on to describe Arnett’s odor the night of the incident as a mixture of blood, alcohol and poor hygiene, stating his smell as “profound,” “repulsive” and “disgusting.”
Kendrick also verified the locations of his stab wounds on the back of his head, right shoulder and leg.
Arnett’s defense team tried to counter that claim stating that Kendrick did not annotate the foul odor anywhere, to which she responded that it was the most memorable portion of the exam in her mind. The defense team went on to confirm that the victim did not have any bruising, abrasions or cuts from allegedly being held at knifepoint.
“If a knife was held to the victim’s throat that doesn’t necessarily mean there would be evidence of that,” she said.
The two forensic experts — one in DNA and one in bodily fluids — also testified Monday morning. The bodily fluids expert testified that Arnett’s blood and semen were discovered on several items, including the interior and exterior of the condom found at the scene, vaginal swabs performed on the victim and the knife blade and handle.
The DNA expert all but confirmed that the DNA from the condom and vaginal swabs belonged to Arnett, stating that it likely belonged to one in 24 octillion individuals according to her testing. An octillion has 27 zeros.
More interesting, however, was the knife handle containing his DNA, as Arnett’s defense team claims that the sexual intercourse between himself and the victim was consensual.
“He was identified as a contributor with a frequency of one in 580 trillion,” the expert stated.
Meanwhile, the victim’s DNA could not be either confirmed or denied as being on the handle of the knife as not enough DNA was present.
The topic then went back to why no DNA evidence was taken from the door handle of the residence, to which the expert said it would be “difficult” to obtain from such a heavily touched object. But the defense team made clear that difficult did not mean impossible.
The trial will continue throughout this week. The victim and the victim’s parents testified in court on Monday.
