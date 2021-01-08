STAMPING GROUND — The Stamping Ground City Commission took time in the first meeting of 2021 to identify project goals for the year going forward, as well as looking back on important discussion topics from 2020, said Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy.
At the top of the meeting, Dale Perry, who has grown up in Stamping Ground and now sits on the commission, was awarded his name plate. He is now commissioner over streets and roads.
Other commissioners return for another term including, Robert Jones, as police commissioner, Jessie Zagaruyka over parks and public works, David Clark, as mayor-pro-tem and Mayor Murphy retaining fire commissioner.
Citizen concerns raised at the meeting were that of trash on Poe Court and a property owner concerned of his private drive being used on Spring Street.
Surveys are being commissioned for city property, including the old distillery property behind Dollar General.
“If we can not locate other surveys on property those will be done,” Murphy said.
More examples given that may be surveyed are the Stamping Ground Fire Department, the old jail and park to name a few.
Murphy wants to also address Railroad street.
“I want us to take it back over and get it in proper working order,” he said. “I think it should have been done a long time ago.”
For the Stamping Ground Police Department, it was a quiet month, Murphy said.
And financials will be discussed on Jan. 19 at the next meeting.
