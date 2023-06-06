The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang, a possible eyewitness to the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley, has been arrested in Ohio, according to WKYT-TV.
Monica Hardin was with Sheangshang when Conley was shot and killed at I-75 southbound Exit 127 on May 22, according to law enforcement officers. Fayette County law enforcement officers testified Hardin was with Sheangshang from the moment he was stopped by Conley on a traffic stop to his arrest in Lexington several hours later, according to the WKYT reports.
Hardin was arrested and charged with stealing a 1971 Chevy El Camino three days before the shooting.
Court records show Hardin told Versailles police she entered the garage with Sheangshang and followed him in a Nissan Murano as the El Camino was driven to Cincinnati and sold.
A Nissan Murano was the same model authorities believe Conley stopped before he was shot and killed.
Hardin is now in the Fayette County Jail after the Kentucky State Police arrested her on an out-of-state warrant . She was once a civilian employee of the KSP between April 2012-November 2016, according to the Lexington TV station.
Sheangshang is currently in the Fayette County Jail on multiple charges, including murder of a police office.
Conley was on patrol about 4:48 p.m. when he made a traffic stop and was shot. He died later at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Sheangshang left that scene and eventually stole a van from an elderly couple in Elkhorn Green subdivision, according to court records. He later shot a man in Lexington and stole his vehicle before he was captured by police, court records state.
A preliminary hearing will be held today, Tuesday, June 6, in Scott County.
The state Attorney General’s Office will be the lead prosecutor in the case.