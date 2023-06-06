The girlfriend of Steven Sheangshang, a possible eyewitness to the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley, has been arrested in Ohio, according to WKYT-TV.

Monica Hardin was with Sheangshang when Conley was shot and killed at I-75 southbound Exit 127 on May 22, according to law enforcement officers.  Fayette County law enforcement officers testified Hardin was with Sheangshang from the moment he was stopped by Conley on a traffic stop to his arrest in Lexington several hours later, according to the WKYT reports.

Recommended for you