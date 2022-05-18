Sutton sworn in to fill Scott Co. Coroner unexpired term

Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington swore in Mark Sutton to serve the remainder of the current unexpired term for Scott County Coroner on Wednesday. Sutton won the Republican coroner race in the primary Tuesday night.
The role was left vacant after Scott County Corner John Goble plead guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit theft relating to weapons and ammunition, which belonged to the Kentucky State Police.
Covington had 60 days to name a replacement for coroner. He indicated before the primary election the winner of the coroner race between Chad Halsey and Mark Sutton would most likely be named to complete Goble's term through the end of this year.
Lana Pennington was on the Republican primary ballot but withdrew from the race after it was learned she was listed as a Democrat in the state registry. Pennington has said she will run as a write-in candidate in the November general election.
Sutton could potentially continue in the role after the term expires at the end of the year if elected as coroner in the November general election. There is no Democrat candidate running against him.