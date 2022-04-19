Following a swatting incident in Mallard Point over a year ago, state Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, made it one of his goals during this session of the General Assembly to toughen the punishment for what some may consider a prank.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear signed the bill making the tougher penalties law.
The law will protect citizens and law enforcement officials, Pratt said during a February legislative forum. The new law makes swatting punishable with jail time.
Swatting is when a fake report of violence is called into law enforcement at a residence. Unaware the call is bogus, armed law enforcement arrive at a home and the owner is surprised.
Swatting incidents have become more common in recent years and have affected celebrities such as Aston Kutcher.
But there have been tragic results, as well. In December, 2017, a Wichita, Kansas police officer shot and killed Andrew Finch, 28, when law enforcement responded to a call about a kidnapping and shooting at a residence. When Finch answered the door he was surprised that his home was surrounded by police, and was shot when officers said he lowered his hands to his waist. Finch was unarmed.
Swatting is a harassment stunt popularized by tech enthusiasts who use ID spoofing and social engineering techniques to send police SWAT teams to unsuspecting residences and locations. They often cite violent incidents which cause law enforcement to be armed and ready for confrontation.
The call involving Finch stated that a man had been murdered and two juveniles were being held hostage.
