The swearing in ceremony for Georgetown mayor-elect Burney Jenkins and the 2023-24 city council will be Dec. 18 on the Georgetown College campus.
Georgetown College president Dr. Rosemary Allen will host the event at Ensor Learning Center, 400 East College St. at 1 p.m. The public is invited and a reception will follow.
Jenkins is Georgetown’s first Black mayor. Council members to be sworn in include: Alonzo Allen, Sonja Wilkins Brent, Millie Conway, Willow Hambrick, Greg Hampton, Todd Stone and Connie Tackett. Mark Showalter cannot attend the Dec. 18 ceremony and was sworn in last week.
Even though Jenkins and the council will be sworn in Sunday, they do not officially take office until Jan. 1, 2023. The law requires the city’s elected officials must be sworn in prior to Dec. 31, but the law is not specific to the date.
Jenkins defeated long-time city council member David Lusby in the November election. Jenkins is an educator and coach but has no government experience.
Allen and Brent will be first-time council members. Conway will be returning to the council after serving from 2015-18. Hambrick, Hampton, Showalter, Stone and Tackett are incumbents.