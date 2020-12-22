After 27 years working in education and six years serving as the director of Student Services and Pupil Personnel (DPP) for Scott County Schools (SCS), Lynne Switzer will be retiring in January.
Switzer will retire from her position on Jan. 1, but will remain in office to assist with the transition through Jan. 21.
“Lynne has dedicated her career to students and families working to remove barriers and help students succeed,” said Dr. Kevin Hub, superintendent of SCS. “Switzer is passionate in her work and goes to great lengths to get students to school, because she knows how critical it is for students to have good attendance. On behalf of the Scott County Board of Education and the students and staff of Scott County Schools, I express my sincere appreciation for her dedication and service.”
Switzer said her decision to retire was not financial, but rather wanting to change her approach to helping the children of Scott County.
“I feel like I have a long life ahead of me to do something,” she said. “I can retire and come back and work a school calendar and be in a school community and help kids and families in a different way. I want to be back in a school.”
Her position will be jointly filled by Molly McComas, assistant director of Student Services, and Brent Allen, principal of Western Elementary School. McComas will take over the student services aspect and Allen will handle DPP. Both have had the opportunity to work closely with Switzer during her years with SCS.
“She’s extremely dedicated,” McComas said. “She has very high expectations of everybody around her, and she has even higher expectations of herself. That’s very contagious. She also has a strong moral compass about support that students and families need. She’s an advocate above all else. It’s about the students and Lynne is an advocate for systems and support for people who have to do that front-line day-to-day work.”
Allen said he will also miss her dedication to the county, but plans to bring that same drive with him into the role.
“The thing I’ll miss the most about Lynne and emulate are her dedication to the students and families of Scott County, the precision in pursuing challenges and solving problems along the way and her support she provides in an ongoing fashion to school personnel and the families,” Allen said.
Switzer said the biggest accomplishment of her six years with SCS has been the development of mental wellness programs for students. This includes on-site mental health support for all students in Scott County.
“School counselors are not mental health therapists,” she said. “They cannot support kids the way that some kids need. It’s essential that they have that support in order to be successful in life. I mean, school aside, if you’re not equipped to be successful as an individual, if you have something or if you have a trauma history, it’s almost impossible to function in day to day life.”
Switzer said SCS now works with eight mental health partners, including U.K. Adolescent Medicine and The Ridge Behavioral Health System. The school system also has two school psychologists and a district social worker who provide training to all staff and new teachers.
“I think the greatest gift that we can give gives is a solid foundation, and I would’ve said 15 years ago that solid foundation is a good education,” she said. “But you can’t get a solid education if you have some of those basic needs that are not there. Making solid people is the first step to making a solid education.”
Switzer said her father, who passed away six years ago, is the one who inserted this drive in her spirit to help others. She recalled a story about her father giving away a camper on her family’s farm to someone who had just lost their home when she was younger, despite not knowing who the person was.
“He said they needed it for a temporary place to stay and I asked who it was,” she said. “He said he didn’t know, but they’d bring it back when they didn’t need it anymore. So that’s it. It’s that old-fashioned charity-for-all kind of thing. When I was a kid, it was nothing for him to just give people whatever they needed.”
When Switzer first started in education, she was unsure where her path in life was leading her and said it felt like a series of coincidences.
“I started as a secretary for the family resource center (in Harrison County),” she said. “I was kind of one of those 19, 20-year-olds, not really 100% sure what I want to do. I went to school and thought I was going to be an occupational therapist, and one class taught me that was not my path in life.”
Instead, Switzer accepted the part-time work as secretary for Harrison County Schools and worked on her bachelor’s degree in business administration. But while doing so she also got her a teaching certificate and went on to teach business courses at the high school.
Afterward, Switzer decided she wanted to move up into administration. However because her husband had just gotten a job as an assistant principal in Harrison County, she looked for options elsewhere, eventually landing a role as assistant principal at Bourbon County High School. But she ended up doing more than she expected.
“Our head principal went to Iraq,” she said. “He was there for a good bit of time because he was a pretty high-ranking officer and took teams over there to train them. The superintendent asked me if I would fill in for that amount of time because they didn’t want to hire somebody as a full-time principal because he was doing good work.”
Afterwards, Switzer served as an instructional supervisor for the central office in Bourbon County. During that time, her superintendent in Bourbon County Schools told her about the opportunity that led her to Scott County. The rest is history.
But Switzer said this isn’t the end of her time in education.
“I’m going to retire, but I’m going to come back and do something else,” she said. “I always say that I wasn’t really looking for a job, somehow it just happened. I really would like to be in a school environment doing something. I’m not finished yet, but I don’t know what it will be.”
Although Switzer said she feels like she could have done more in her time in Scott County, she hopes what she has done will be beneficial to students moving forward.
“I hope that I’ve provided more avenues for help for kids and families so that we can be one unit to raise really good, solid kids who have a good education and a servant’s heart who come back to give back to Scott County and Georgetown,” she said. “It kind of brings it full circle. I want all kids to have that belief in themselves that it’s not just about them, it’s about them and their community and learning to be a part of that.”
