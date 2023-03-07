Dr. Crystal Miller spoke on the latest numbers concerning the local syringe exchange program, which has been in operation since 2019, at a February Scott County Fiscal Court meeting. She also shared about the program’s importance.
“The reason behind a syringe exchange program is to identify Hepatitis C and HIV in the community,” Dr. Miller said.
The following numbers are from the 2022 report:
Total visits have reached 661, Dr. Miller informed the court. Those are recurring, not individual visits.
New participant numbers have increased with 86 this year, she said. The total participant number is 148 for the year.
“We have referred out 71 services,” Dr. Miller said. “That’s for vaccinations, STIs, treatment, family planning, Hepatitis C care. There is a variety of referral services that we offer.”
More females utilize the program, being 56 percent, while males are 44 percent, she said. The average age of participants is 40.
Narcan kits, 363 of them, have been given out, as well.
“We have had 64 reported overdose reversals with the Narcan that we’ve handed out,” Dr. Miller said.
HIV tests have reached 142 participants. Hepatitis C tests have reached 44.
“We were showing about a 43 percent positivity rate in Hepatitis C,” she said. “Kentucky has some of the highest rates of Hepatitis C. We’ve also identified several cases of HIV in the community.”
Dr. Miller has seen the landscape change since the beginning of the program in 2019, she said.
“I have a nurse practitioner that works part time at the health department,” Dr. Miller said. “We got her trained in Hepatitis C treatment. So, we are able to link positive patients up immediately with care and treatment. We have just cleared two patients that had Hepatitis C.
“The reason that is important, again, is reducing the burden on our hospital cost, and our healthcare cost. It’s about $100,000 to treat Hepatitis C and if it goes untreated then it turns into endocarditis.”
Dr. Miller said their focus is disease mitigation and tests are offered through partnerships with Georgetown College, and anyone who invites the health department.
“It’s really about awareness in the community,” she said. “We have an actual spot where people can come to the health department, but we are also doing a lot of outreach.”
The program is anonymous, Dr. Miller said. Meaning, baseline data is not able to really be used to track, but, word is speeding that the program is available.
“Participants know other people with Hepatitis C,” she said. “They know other people with HIV. So, they are telling other people, ‘Hey, the health department has this treatment program where you can clear Hepatitis C. … That’s another big win for us because we are able to clear, and then still, it’s not spreading from that person.”
Through this program, local high schools have also been trained how to use Narcan.
“One of the things that we are doing from this is, we’ve actually trained several schools on Narcan because one of the high school principals called, and they were trying to figure out a couple of students that were using—scared to death that they were going to overdose. So, we’ve trained some of the school staff on Narcan, because they are very much dealing with that right now.”