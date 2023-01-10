LEXINGTON — Ralph Tackett, a well-known Georgetown businessman, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday for his role in taking money from a church.

The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington. Fines were waived as Tackett is repaying the church, said court officials. He is to report to prison by March 10. The prison facility in which he will serve has not been determined as he may require to be sent to a medical facility.

Tags

Recommended for you