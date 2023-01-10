LEXINGTON — Ralph Tackett, a well-known Georgetown businessman, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday for his role in taking money from a church.
The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington. Fines were waived as Tackett is repaying the church, said court officials. He is to report to prison by March 10. The prison facility in which he will serve has not been determined as he may require to be sent to a medical facility.
The 33 months is the lightest sentence possible for the charges. Once released Tackett will be on probation for three years.
Tackett did not comment during the court proceedings.
Last year, Tackett entered a guilty plea to a federal charge of wire fraud after he was found to have stolen $512,042 from the church at which he was serving as treasurer The plea was entered in U.S District Court, Kentucky Eastern District to the wire fraud charge by sending “…money to an out-of-state individual who made financial demands of him (in the amount totaling $325,000), he directly paid $187,356 on his personal credit cards with church funds, and he issued checks in his spouse’s name without her knowledge and then deposited those funds in his own personal and business accounts for his own personal benefit.”
Tackett also “...transmitted by interstate wire communication an electronic payment of $1,051.16 from Wesbanco… which was held in the church’s name, to an American Express account corresponding to a credit card …”, which was in Tackett’s name, according to court documents. The increments were typically $1,000 or less, states court documents.
The payments to an out-of-state individual apparently began in 2017 and were initially voluntary, but later became involuntary and were viewed as blackmail. The out-of-state individual was not identified, nor was the reason for the payments. Court officials said they could not definitively identify the payments as blackmail.
Tackett is a co-owner with his wife, Georgetown City Councilwoman Connie Tackett, of Tackett Real Estate & Property Management. The court documents do not identify the church because it is cooperating with the federal investigation, but Tackett was treasurer at Victory Life Church in Georgetown.
“At all times relevant to the Information, (Tackett) exercised control over the Church’s financial affairs to the exclusion of the pastor and other Board members,” states court filings. “Among other things, (Tackett) approved and processed payments, managed mortgage payments, deposited cash offerings, and managed the Church’s bank account.”
Tackett provided monthly reports to the church, “…which contained material misrepresentations about the flow of funds in and out of the account and omitted material facts about numerous unauthorized transfers he made. (Tackett) intentionally concealed the detailed bank account statements from the church to avoid detection.”
The thefts started around December 2015 and continued to about July, 2019, court documents stated.
As part of the plea agreement, Tackett waives the right to appeal the guilty plea and conviction and was released from jail.
Victory Life Church pastor Gary Toney said he could not speak on the situation.
“We cannot comment,” he said. “The FBI told us not to comment on the case.”
On the charges, Tackett faced a possible imprisonment for not more than 20 years, a fine of not more than $250,000, or twice the gain or loss, and supervised release for not more than three years plus full restitution.