Sentencing for Ralph Tackett, a well-known Georgetown businessman, will be Monday, Jan. 9 in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
Last year, Tackett entered a guilty plea to a federal charge of wire fraud after he was found to have stolen $512,042 from the church at which he was serving as treasurer The plea was entered in U.S District Court, Kentucky Eastern District to the wire fraud charge by sending “…money to an out-of-state individual who made financial demands of him (in the amount totaling $325,000), he directly paid $187,356 on his personal credit cards with Church funds, and he issued checks in his spouse’s name without her knowledge and then deposited those funds in his own personal and business accounts for his own personal benefit.”
Tackett also “...transmitted by interstate wire communication an electronic payment of $1,051.16 from Wesbanco… which was held in the church’s name, to an American Express account corresponding to a credit card …”, which was in Tackett’s name, according to court documents. The increments were typically $1,000 or less, states court documents.
Tackett is a co-owner with his wife, Connie, of Tackett Real Estate & Property Management. The court documents do not identify the church because it is cooperating with the federal investigation, but Tackett was treasurer at Victory Life Church in Georgetown.
“At all times relevant to the Information, (Tackett) exercised control over the Church’s financial affairs to the exclusion of the pastor and other Board members,” states court filings. “Among other things, (Tackett) approved and processed payments, managed mortgage payments, deposited cash offerings, and managed the Church’s bank account.”
Tackett provided monthly reports to the Church, “…which contained material misrepresentations about the flow of funds in and out of the account and omitted material facts about numerous unauthorized transfers he made. (Tackett) intentionally concealed the detailed bank account statements from the church to avoid detection.”
The thefts started around December 2015 and continued to about July, 2019, state court documents.
As part of the plea agreement, Tackett waives the right to appeal the guilty plea and conviction and was released from jail.
Victory Life Church pastor Gary Toney said he could not speak on the situation.
“We cannot comment,” he said. “The FBI told us not to comment on the case.”
Tackett faces imprisonment for not more than 20 years, a fine of not more than $250,000, or twice the gain or loss, and supervised release for not more than three years plus full restitution.