Sentencing for Ralph Tackett, a well-known Georgetown businessman, will be Monday, Jan. 9 in U.S. District Court in Lexington.

Last year, Tackett entered a guilty plea to a federal charge of wire fraud after he was found to have stolen $512,042 from the church at which he was serving as treasurer The plea was entered in U.S District Court, Kentucky Eastern District to the wire fraud charge by sending “…money to an out-of-state individual who made financial demands of him (in the amount totaling $325,000), he directly paid $187,356 on his personal credit cards with Church funds, and he issued checks in his spouse’s name without her knowledge and then deposited those funds in his own personal and business accounts for his own personal benefit.” 

