CYNTHIANA — The Gathering Place Mission, located off of Bourbon Street in Georgetown, is hosting its 4th annual gala in Cynthiana at the Prizing House this Saturday, November 13.
The “Take Action” gala is highlighting the mission of The Gathering Place and the impact it has had on Scott County. There will be dinner, music and dancing.
Tickets for the gala $85 each or $170 per couple. The event page may be found at: https://lightscameratakeactiongpmgala.eventbrite.com.
“Our mission is to enable our clients to move from shelter dependency to self-sufficiency through the love of Christ,” The Gathering Place said in a gala program.
The Gathering Place provides resources for men, women and children of Scott County. One meal is served every day for those in the community.
“We provide a variety of services including case management, job placement assistance, Bible study, parenting classes, service referrals, laundry facilities, hot showers, clothing, personal care items and so much more,” they said.
Basic furniture, linens, cookware, dishes and beds are also provided through The Gathering Place when residents move from the shelter to be on their own.
According to the gala program, over 25,000 meals have been served at The Gathering Place, 5,876 hot showers have been provided and residents have stayed 5,720 nights.
“The Gathering Place Mission, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, provides the only emergency homeless shelters for men, women and children in Scott County,” they said.
For more information on the Gathering Place Mission, visit www.thegatheringplacemission.com.
Thanksgiving is Nov. 25 and The Gathering Place Mission plans to serve the community a holiday meal.
“We are so thankful here at the Gathering Place Mission for all of our donors, all of the people who keep us going every day because we wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for them,” Gathering Place Executive Director Denise Burkhead said.
On Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m., The Gathering Place will serve a meal to the public for the holiday.
“It’ll be turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, probably corn bread or rolls, something like that,” Burkhead said. “We want to be able to serve everybody a Thanksgiving meal that day.”