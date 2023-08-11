Teacher and staff pay raises and additional school resource officers (SRO) are two major objectives behind a tax increase proposal by the Scott County Board of Education.
Two additional SRO positions were filled this week with funding by the Scott County Fiscal Court, bringing the total SROs available to the school system to 11, pending approval by the Georgetown City Council for funding three of those 11 positions. But eight additional positions are needed in order to have an SRO at every school, said Superintendent Billy Parker.
School districts such as Harrison, Madison and Fayette counties have or are planning to increase teacher pay by 5 to 8 percent, making it harder for Scott County to compete, Parker said. At press time, Scott County Schools have hired 33 emergency certification teachers for the upcoming academic year, people with a bachelor degree but often with little or no teaching experience, due to an ever increasing shortage of teachers compounded by increase pay structures at neighboring school districts.
In today’s edition of the News-Graphic, Scott County Schools is publishing a public notice of its intent to seek a 4.7 cents per $100 assessed real estate value tax increase, pushing the proposed school property tax from 58.1 cents to 62.8 cents per $100 assessed real estate property values. For a home assessed at $150,000, the tax increase would be $70.50 per year. The tax increase is estimated to generate $4.3 million for the school system which will be used in multiple ways, but the bulk will be to give teachers and staff a 5 percent pay raise and to provide an SRO at each of the county’s schools, Parker said.
The school system will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax increase at the Board of Education administration building at 2168 Frankfort Pike in Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. The tax could go into effect with the tax bills to be distributed at year end, unless a petition for a recall vote is successful. To have a recall vote, state law requires a petition certified by signed by 10 percent of the voters who participated in the last election which would be about 3,000 and certified by the county clerk.
“We have a variety of needs,” Parker said. “We have built all these buildings, but we have teachers who are saying, ‘What about us?’ Everything is all nice and shiny, but what about us? Funds for school construction are earmarked for that purpose only, but that’s something not everyone understands.
“So now, we are in a situation where we would have the opportunity to garner some funds to try and take care of our teachers. It’s been high time. For me, at what point are we really going to have an opportunity to provide for our staff if not now?”
Scott County is losing teachers to Fayette County, where a 3 percent pay raise was approved last year followed by an 8 percent average pay raise this year. Madison County has approved an average 7.6 percent pay increase for teachers with 20 or more years experience and Jessamine County approved a 7 percent pay increase for teachers on top of a 3 percent raise last year. Harrison and Woodford counties each approved 5 percent pay raises this year.
“If this proposed rate recommendation were approved, we would be able to provide a 5 percent raise to all SCS employees for the 24-25 school year,” Parker said.
Providing an SRO at every school would be a priority, if the tax increase is approved, Parker said. The Kentucky Legislature has passed a law requiring at least one SRO on every campus, which means under that law a single SRO could cover Great Crossing High School, Elkhorn Crossing School and Western Elementary School, because all three schools are on a single campus.
“With the proposed rate, we would have 19 SROs to cover every single school, Parker said,
The 19 positions would include two SROs at each high school with one at all other schools including preschool. The school system had five SROs last year with 11 SRO positions slotted for the upcoming year. Georgetown and Scott County providing funds for most of those positions. The Georgetown City Council has approved funding for three SRO positions, while Scott County is providing funding for four SRO positions and a DARE officer. The school system is paying for the other SRO positions.
The school system recently announced a free meal program district wide. The benefits for the students’ families are significant, Parker said. For example, if a elementary student were to eat breakfast and lunch each school day, their family would save $903 annually; a middle school student’s family would save $946 per year while a high school student’s family would save $989 annually, Parker said.
“This savings are available for every Scott County Schools student, not just for the students who qualify for free or reduced meals,” he said. “That saving is multiplied for families with several students.”
Community-wide, this program will create a savings of $5 million if every student participated in the lunch program and $9 million if every student participated in the breakfast and lunch programs, said the superintendent. The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program requires a 40 percent participation among students to receive federal funding.
Last year, the school system paid $217,218.82 on courtesy meals or meals that were not paid, according to the school system’s records.
The CEP program offers other benefits to parents, including a one-time $100 per device towards the purchase of a computer and $40 per month loaded to a summer EBT Card, he said. The school system believes if the CEP threshold is met, every SCS student would be eligible for these benefits, Parker said.
The tax increase would enable the school system to hire four social workers, compared to two social workers district wide last year. The Scott County Fiscal Court approved using some funds from the opioid abatement settlement to hire the two additional social workers this year, but funds from the tax increase would enable the school system to maintain those positions into the future.
The increasing number of “collision” sports requires additional athletic trainers. Currently, the school system has three athletic trainers, but a fourth would be hired.
If the tax hike is approved, the school system would eliminate technology fees, Parker said. Currently, elementary students pay $15 base fee with an additional $5 take home fee; middle and high school students pay a $30 base fee with a $20 take home fee.
The proposed tax increase is also necessary as the school’s contingency fund has been adversely affected a freeze at the state level for funding due to COVID. The freeze has been lifted, but for four years it was in place.
“This aided districts that were losing students, but for districts like Scott County, this was crippling,” Parker said. “Our student population grew and we still needed to provide services for those students, but we were not being provided funding. So, while other districts that were not growing, could use COVID funds for other things such as employee stipends and raises, we were forced to use COVID funds and contingency funds to address the needs of our students, even though we were not being provided adequate funding. “
Before COVID, Scott County Schools had a contingency fund of $6.9 million, Parker said. At the end of the most recent fiscal year on June 30, the school system’s contingency fund was down to $2.7 million.
“To put it in perspective, one payroll for our district is over $3 million,” Parker said. The school system pays twice per month.