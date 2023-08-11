Teacher and staff pay raises and additional school resource officers (SRO) are two major objectives behind a tax increase proposal by the Scott County Board of Education.

Two additional SRO positions were filled this week with funding by the Scott County Fiscal Court, bringing the total SROs available to the school system to 11, pending approval by the Georgetown City Council for funding three of those 11 positions. But eight additional positions are needed in order to have an SRO at every school, said Superintendent Billy Parker. 

