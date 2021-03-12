In sharp contrast to a previous vote on an insurance premium tax 11 years ago, the Georgetown City Council voted quietly and unanimously to approve an increase from 5 percent to 8 percent effective July 1, 2021.
The vote was taken during the council’s regular meeting Monday. The increase is for any insurance premium, including vehicle and property insurance. So, for example, if a homeowner’s annual property insurance premium is $1,000, taxes on that premium will increase from $50 to $80 effective July 1, 2021.
In 2009, the city council held a contentious vote but eventually approved an insurance premium tax increase from 5 percent to 7 percent for a two-year period. At that time the tax increase passed only because it contained a “sunset” clause, which enabled the tax to expire after a two-year period. The current tax increase does not include a sunset clause.
The tax increase will generate about $2 million annually, which will be used almost exclusively to increase the salaries of first responders and public works employees, as well as increase the number of police officers and firefighters employed by the city. Each individual council member voiced support for the tax increase due to the need in the police and fire departments.
“That’s an important message you council members have sent to our first responders,” said Mayor Tom Prather who noted the unanimous approval.
The city used a study of peer cities to determine the average insurance tax premium was 8.19 percent, and several nearby cities including Paris and Sadieville had insurance premium taxes of 10 percent.
In other action, the council gave final approval to the construction of a new Waste Water Plant 1 at a total cost of $49.854 million and awarded to Judy Construction, based in Cynthiana. The project is the largest in the city’s history, but is necessary, Prather said.
The plant will be built on the site of the current Waste Water Plant 1 (WW Plant 1), near Cardome Center on Elkhorn Creek. Seven sites were looked at for the relocation of WW Plant 1, but it was cost effective to use the same site, said Chase Azevedo, general manager of Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Service, which is owned by the city.
The current WW Plant 1 is near its capacity, so new construction is necessary, Prather said.
“This has been a long time coming,” the mayor said. “We will have to face the day when we will run out of capacity at the current plant.”
The last major upgrade to WW Plant 1 was in 1999 and the plant currently floods when the Elkhorn Creek rises, has structural problems and will meet capacity before the new construction is completed, Azevedo said. Service can begin at the new plant around Dec. 15, 2023, but it will not be completely finished until March 2025. The new plant will be twice the capacity of the current plant, he said.
When WW Plant 1 reaches capacity, GMWSS has put together a priority plan, but some customers may have to wait, Azevedo said.
GMWSS is also seeking re-permitting Waste Water Plant Two, which will increase that plant’s capacity, Prather said.
Two years ago, the city council approved a series of year-over-year rate increases for GMWSS and a five-year plan to improve facilities. The funds raised by the rate increases are being used to finance construction of the new sewer plant.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.