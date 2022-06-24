Last Friday Bluegrass AMBUCS and the Scott County Kiwanis Club presented Raegan Taylor with a new Amtryke at Marshall Pediatric Therapy.
Taylor is the 185th person to receive an Amtryke (an adaptive tricycle) through Bluegrass AMBUCS since the chapter was founded in Lexington six years ago.
Nationally AMBUCS is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to inspire mobility and independence. The organization was originally founded in 1922 under the name American Business Clubs as a membership organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. In the mid 1990’s the organization started making and giving away therapeutic bicycles as a national project, which evolved into the Amtryke program where local chapters work with people, mostly children, who could benefit from an adaptive tricycle and who are otherwise unable to ride a bicycle.
“It’s great because it’s therapeutic for the kids, but then it also helps them to be able to ride with peers and just have an activity that’s, you know, a typical kid activity,” said Joyce Peet, one of the founding members of the Bluegrass AMBUCS. Peet became involved with AMBUCS in Dayton, Ohio, through her work as an occupational therapist and when she and her husband moved to Lexington in 2015 and realized there wasn’t an AMBUCS club in Kentucky they started Bluegrass AMBUCS. The group now has 16 members in addition to volunteers that help build the bikes.
“The hardest part is sometimes finding the funds,” said Peet, but Kiwanis clubs help with that. Both AMBUCS and Kiwanis Clubs have a mission to help children so it’s a “perfect match”. “So they find the funds and then we’re able to help find the children and the bikes and get them together,” she said.
The process, which can take up to a year, begins with identifying children who could benefit from an adaptive bike, measuring them, and working with their occupational and physical therapists on a customized design. Once the parts are manufactured the local AMBUCS volunteers put the bikes together, deliver them, and perform a final fitting and adjustment. The bikes cost between $600 and $1,000.
Peet said the Bluegrass AMBUCS will be doing more work in the Georgetown area as they have received a grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) to provide Amtrykes to children who can benefit from them that are associated with TMMK. Qualifying children will have been evaluated by physical and occupational therapists who believe they will benefit from a therapeutic bike.
Chris Taylor, Raegan’s father, said Raegan has always seen her siblings riding bikes and been unable to join them so her new Amtryke is already a dream come true. The funds for the bike were provided by the Scott County Kiwanis Club.
You can view more photos here.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.