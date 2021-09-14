Scott County school employees are eligible for a one-time incentive payment of $100 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1, 2021.
The Kentucky Department of Education announced last week it plans to use to to $8.8 million in Elementary and secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to provide the reimbursement to school districts that have rewarded and acknowledged the time, energy and effort staff members took to get vaccinated.
“Yes, Scott County school employees are eligible for the $100 stipend, (the KDE) is offering,” said Superintendent-Elect Billy Parker. “We will likely act on that around the Dec. 1 deadline as it makes more sense to administratively address it at one time.”
All full-and-part time school district employees are eligible for the incentive, including employees who have already been vaccinated, as well as those who will be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1, 2021. There will be enough funding to reimburse districts for about 88,000 local school staff, states KDE officials.
Earlier this year, Scott County Schools and WEDCO Health District teamed up to hold several vaccination clinics for teachers and school employees, and then later the two organizations held a pair of clinics targeted towards high school students, but school employees could participate.
A Kentucky teachers’ organization has noted 20 school employees who have died from COVID-19 this year in the state, including a second employee from Lee County Elementary this past weekend, while two other Lee County Elementary employees are currently hospitalized. During last week’s special session of the General Assembly, legislators passed a bill banning a statewide mask mandate in schools instead leaving that decision to local districts, but there was no action on mandatory vaccination. Several members of the General Assembly encouraged businesses and schools to provide incentives to receive the vaccination.
“Getting people vaccinated is one of the main ways we’re going to be able to get out of this pandemic and get back into our classrooms as usual,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “We hope this will encourage people to get vaccinated in order to protect their students, colleagues and themselves.”
The school districts must pay the employees first in order to receive the reimbursement from KDE. A final match is not required, but KDE is strong encouraging each school district to add to the incentive. Scott County officials did not address whether it will add to the incentive pay.
