Editor’s Note: This is an overall view of a teacher survey conducted by the News-Graphic early this school year. In the future, we will dissect some of the different topics in more detail, including teacher pay.
Scott County’s teachers feel safe, have generally good morale, but are disappointed in the Kentucky General Assembly and unhappy with the teacher pay scale compared to nearby counties, according to an exclusive News-Graphic survey.
Over the summer, the News-Graphic conducted a survey of teachers using social media. Disappointed in the response, an email was sent to every Scott County educator, and more than 25 percent of those emailed responds to this survey over a two-week period.
First, a little about who responded. The email list included some teachers who have left Scott County for another teaching position or retirement, but 99.4 percent of the respondents are currently teaching in Scott County. Some 88.9 percent were teachers, 8.6 percent administrators, and the remainder were a mix of counselors, tech coordinators and librarians.
The experience of the respondents was varied with 20.4 percent of the respondents with 0-5 years of teaching experience, 19.2 percent with 16-to-20 years of experience, 18.8 percent with 11-to-15 years teaching experience, 18 percent with 6-to-10 years experience and 7.2 percent with 26 years or more of teaching experience.
Some 38.6 percent of the respondents have taught in Scott County 0-5 years’ 25.9 percent have taught in Scott County 6-to-10 years, 13.3 percent have taught here 16-to-20 years, 10.2 percent have taught 11-15 years, 9.6 percent have taught here 21-to-25 years, with the remainder teaching in Scott County 26 years or more.
Most respondents — 41.8 percent — teach elementary, 31.5 percent teach middle school and 32.7 percent teach high school.
Teacher pay was by far the most contentious topic in the survey with 66.3 percent of the teachers responding that pay was unfair and below neighboring communities. Only six percent said the pay was appropriate.
“I make $10,000 a year less than most neighboring counties,” said one teacher. “Ridiculous. Teachers are leaving Scott County in droves.”
Last year, the Scott County Board of Education gave teachers a 2 percent pay raise, even though some nearby counties gave higher pay raises and/or one-time bonuses. School officials said that was the best they could do. The Kentucky General Assembly gave all state employees, except teachers, a substantial pay increase during the past session, but left the decision regarding teachers to each school district.
Another question posed to teachers: “On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, how would you rate the morale of Scott County teachers?” Some 55 percent of the responding teachers rated the school system’s morale 7 or higher with 4.8 percent rating morale at 10, 12.6 percent rating morale at 9, 18 percent rating morale at 8 and 19.8 percent — the highest percentage — rated the school district’s morale at 7.
At the other end of the spectrum, some 20.2 percent of the responding teachers rated morale low in the district at 4 or lower, 1.2 percent rating morale at 1, 4.8 percent rating morale at 2, 4.8 percent rating morale at 3 and 9.6 percent rating morale among Scott County teachers at 4. Some 24.9 percent of the responding teachers rated morale at 5 (11.4 percent) and 6 (13.2 percent).
“The pandemic was tough on teachers,” stated one teacher. “The amount of extra work as we converted lessons to virtual lessons was staggering. The students struggled in the virtual environment, and most students are still behind today.”
Another teacher said, “Class sizes are incredibly large and overwhelming.”
“In our school the morale is great — but there is more stress on teachers than ever before because of the needs of the students and families they serve,” said a teacher.
Another question asked Scott County teachers if they felt safe in school, using a rating of 1 to 5, with 5 being the safest. The majority — 47.3 percent — stated they felt safe in school with another 31.7 percent rating safety at 4. Some 1.2 percent of the teachers said they did not feel safe rating safety at 1, 6.6 percent rated safety at 2 and 13.2 percent rated safety with a 3.
“School safety can be improved with harsher consequences for previous misbehavior,” said a teacher.
“Our police, administrators and central office do an amazing job preparing all personnel for possible scenarios,” stated one teacher. “Since I have been in this school, we have changed procedures, things physically about our buildings, and planned and practiced drills to make sure we are ready as we can be in case the horrific occurs. I feel our district takes its number one job of keeping children safe very seriously.”
Another said, “There is no protection for teachers and staff.”
“Kids are constantly fighting and have been in possession of drugs, weapons and large amounts of cash with little more than a slap on the wrist,” states a teacher. “It’s like they are trying to keep behavior problem data to a minimum while the actual activity gets worse by the day.”
Teachers were asked to rate the support they feel from the Scott County Board of Education from 1 to 5, with 5 the highest. Some 31.5 percent of the teachers gave he school board a rating of 4, compared to 16.7 percent who rated the school board’s support at 5, and 29.6 percent gave the school board’s support a 3 rating. Some 6.8 percent of the teachers responding did not feel they were being supported by the school board at all with a 1 rating, while 15.4 percent rated the school board’s support at 2.
“The current Scott County Board of Education has been very supportive of teachers and staff, but I feel like they are facing obstacles that were not created by them alone, and will need time to address them,” stated one teacher.
While the majority of Scott County teachers feel somewhat supported by the Board of Education, that feeling does not extend to the Kentucky General Assembly. Some 87 percent of the teachers rated support from the General Assembly at 3 or below, including 29.6 percent giving a rate of 1, 25.3 percent giving the General Assembly a 2 rating and 32.1 percent giving support from the General Assembly a 3. Some 2.5 percent of the teachers rated support from the General Assembly at 5 and 10.5 percent rated the legislature’s support at 4.
“Most of our legislators have no real idea what public education looks like in today’s world,” stated a teacher. “They make decisions based upon what public education was 20 years ago when they were in school. The landscape of public education has vastly changed, and our legislators need to understand this in order to make appropriate decisions for our teachers, students and schools.”