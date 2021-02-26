Scott County teachers and educational staff members will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, the school system and WEDCO Health District have confirmed.
Although Gov. Beshear has announced some state vaccine sites have moved to Phase 1C — essential workers and people 60 years of age and above — WEDCO Health District will remain in Phase 1B, people aged 70 and above, at least through the first week of March. This week, due to weather delays and other factors WEDCO did not receive any additional vaccines, except those designated specifically for educators.
Typically, WEDCO officials learn how many doses of vaccines they will receive for the following week on Friday and begin making appointments at 9 a.m. the following Monday. Appointments can be mead at www.wedcohealth.org and click on the COVID-19 button. Those who are due a second dose should also check the website Monday, March 1 to register. WEDCO accepts appointments only for the number of doses its receives and completely depletes its supply each week.
Scott County’s number of confirmed cases remains high with 75 new cases this week, although the number of cases has declined from recent weeks. The number of hospitalizationshas increased. To date, Scott County has reported 3,237 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 4,006 recovered but 28 deaths. Sixty-six people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, including six in February.
