Teachers and school system employees requested a five percent pay raise and a $1,000 one-time bonus during a special-called meeting of the Scott County Board of Education Tuesday.
The basement room at the Great Crossing administration building was filled and people stood outside during the public comment portion of the meeting. Five speakers challenged the school board for the pay increases and each presentation was followed with applause.
“Scott County Schools employees, like all educators, have been working through adverse conditions in the past two years,” said Casey Casebolt of the Scott County Education Association, the teachers union. “We have risen to the challenge of virtual school when needed, we have adapted to shifting back-and-forth between in-person and virtual instruction on short notice when needed. We have taken on the responsibility of enforcing public health measures to ensure the continuity of in-person educational services for our students.
“We have done wellness checks on students and taken on the role of providing emotional support for our students who have been adversely affected by the pandemic. And we have done all this while being on the front line exposed to COVID for 40 hours per week. Scott County educators and education support professionals have earned a pay raise.”
Scott County teachers earn about three percent less than the state average for teachers, and ranked 47th in the state for teacher pay, Casebolt said.
“Throughout the pandemic, surrounding counties have rewarded the hard work and dedication of school employees with stipends and pay raises,” she said. “Scott County has not. Scott County Schools must remain competitive with adjacent districts and private businesses by raising pay for employees.”
SCEA proposes a five percent pay increase for Scott County Schools employees for the 2022-23 school year and a $1,000 stipend for employees from funds provided by the federal government, she said.
Dawn Bailey spoke representing staff members, including bus drivers, custodians and general staff.
“All Scott County staff have gone above and beyond for the last two years,” Bailey said. “They have all taken on extra duties because of the pandemic. They deserve to be justly compensated.”
Andrew Burgoo, a teacher, said the pay scales for the school system has fallen behind due to inflation and the rising cost of living.
“Ten years ago, during the 2011-2012 school year, Scott County’s average classroom teacher salary was $49,700,” he said. “The current average for classroom teachers in Scott County is $53,420. Using the inflation calculator at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics website, in order to have the same buying power as a teacher in 2011, our average salary would have to be $64,000. That’s an increase of $10,000.
“Keep in mind that a $10,000 would only mean that we are doing as well as a teacher in 2011, not better. Teachers are going backward in salary, when you look at it in terms of what their salary will buy. This can’t be said enough. The average classroom teacher salary in the state is $55,000. Scott County is below the state average, and that is in a county with a healthy economy and a good tax base.”
Kimberlee Hayes, a science teacher, told the board of the struggles she and her husband, Brajaan, who is also a science teacher, worked with during the pandemic while their children were not old enough for the vaccine.
“Our youngest was born in the summer of 2020 at the height of the first COVID surge,” Hayes said. “After his birth I made the difficult decision to not to take maternity leave. I did not think it was wise to take my sick days at the beginning of a pandemic. More critically, I could not begin to wrap my brain around leaving virtual sub plans for biology and chemistry courses.
“So, in the fall of 2020, I taught virtually with a newborn on my lap and I missed those special times at home with my youngest child. I did it because it was the right thing to do for my family and for my students.’
Hays said she and her husband coordinated their absences during four quarantines that affected their children by comparing lesson plans and deciding who would stay home the next day. During the second quarantine they alternated absences so that no student in either classroom would spend more than one day without a certified teacher in their classroom, she said.
“We adjusted our lesson plans to make them appropriate for our alternating absences,” she said. “By the third quarantine I was running dangerously low on sick days, so Brajaan stayed home for an entire week. To make sure his students were still learning, I would teach the first half of my class, get coverage from a neighbor, run down the hallway, switch places with his sub and teach an entirely different lesson for the second half of the period. I did that six times every day for a week. I did it because it was the right thing to do for our students.”
During the fourth quarantine, the couple eventually used up all their sick days and personal days, which they did not take this year, when their colleagues offered to donate some of their sick days, she said.
“When we asked we were told by (human resources) they can’t do that unless one of us has a qualifying event, according to board policy 3.1232,” Hayes said. “As a direct result of that restrictive policy, last week I had to decide whether I was going to attend my grandfather’s funeral or get paid. That is a decision no one should have to make. Our family has faced undue hardship this year because of mandated quarantines placed on our children who remain ineligible to be vaccinated and cannot safely or reasonably wear masks. Test to stay was not an option for our children until last month.”
The board should provide COVID-relief days for school employees who are still dealing with pandemic restrictions, she said.
“If you cannot, or will not do so, at the very least, I ask you modify board policy 3.1232 to loosen the current restrictions on sick day donations,” Hayes said. “It is a zero dollar solution to a wide spread equity issue.”
It is the right thing to do for teachers and for students, she said.
Shannon Karr spoke on behalf of food services employees.
“I am here asking why food services has been left out of any COVID money,” she said. “We haven’t had a raise in two years, and I don’t understand why. We felt more love from a Facebook mom’s page (which) collected money and gave each one of of food services employees a $10 gift card because they appreciated us and they felt we weren’t getting the love we deserve.
“We were so thankful for that. I cannot say that from our school district. We do not feel the love. We are working short staffed. We cannot get subs.”
The current pay scale for school food services is less than fast food restaurants, she said.
“It’s not sustainable,” Karr said. “For some reason we always get overlooked. I don’t know why. If you’re not going to pay us what we deserve, it’s hard to want to do anything extra.”
Board chairman Diana Brooker thanked the speakers and new board member Wendy Young praised the group for coming forward.
“We may not be able to give you what you want, but we hear you and we appreciate you,” she said.
Board members Stephanie Powers and Susan Duncan also thanked the group. Duncan added the state formula used to fund Scott County schools hinders the school district.
In Kentucky, school systems are funded based upon the student attendance during the previous school year. Because of the pandemic, pre-COVID attendance is being used. Scott County is one of very few state school districts that are growing, while most school districts are stable or declining. Scott County’s school system grows by 300 students each year — the equivalent of a typical elementary school. That means this year’s state funding for Scott County Schools is based upon a student population that is about 300 less than its actual attendance. Legislators do not want to adjust the formula, “...because it affects too few schools,” Duncan said. Schools with declining student populations actually benefit under the current formula.
Superintendent Billy Parker said the General Assembly had just adjourned and it was too soon to know much about the school’s budget.
