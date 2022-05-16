Teachers and school system employees were given pay increases during Thursday’s Scott County Board of Education meeting.
The raises — two percent for certified teachers, $1 per hour for classified employees and $1.50 per hour for bus drivers — were below the five percent requested, but all the school system could afford, said Superintendent Billy Parker.
The Kentucky General Assembly approved in its two-year budget eight-to12 percent pay raises for state employees based upon a salary survey but opted not to give teachers a raise, leaving that up to each individual school board.
When the budget was analyzed, Scott County had about $1.1 million to provide for increased salaries, Parker said.
“To provide some context, to increase salaries across the district by one percent would cost $636,545.06 every year moving forward,” Parker said. The increases approved by the school board obligate the entire $1.1 million, he said.
“The raises provided to all Scott County Schools employees will account for every bit of the additional funding provided to our district in the state budget,” Parker said. “It was important to me that our staff understand the rationale behind this decision knowing more than 89 percent of our budget is dedicated to salaries.
“In the future, we will continue to think through every possible scenario to show our employees our appreciation for their hard work and dedication to Scott County Schools.”
During an earlier school board meeting, teachers sought a pay raise and possibly a one-time bonus.
“Scott County Schools employees, like all educators, have been working through adverse conditions in the past two years,” said Casey Casebolt of the Scott County Education Association, the teachers union. “We have risen to the challenge of virtual school when needed, we have adapted to shifting back-and-forth between in-person and virtual instruction on short notice when needed. We have taken on the responsibility of enforcing public health measures to ensure the continuity of in-person educational services for our students.
“We have done wellness checks on students and taken on the role of providing emotional support for our students who have been adversely affected by the pandemic. And we have done all this while being on the front line exposed to COVID for 40 hours per week. Scott County educators and education support professionals have earned a pay raise.”
Scott County teachers earn about three percent less than the state average for teachers, and ranked 47th in the state for teacher pay, Casebolt said.
“Throughout the pandemic, surrounding counties have rewarded the hard work and dedication of school employees with stipends and pay raises,” she said. “Scott County has not. Scott County Schools must remain competitive with adjacent districts and private businesses by raising pay for employees.”
SCEA proposed a five percent pay increase for Scott County Schools employees for the 2022-23 school year and a $1,000 stipend for employees from funds provided by the federal government, she said.
The school board also approved a plan paying for teachers who missed days due to the pandemic, and additional pay for teachers who covered classes during their planning times.
In the earlier meeting, Kimberlee Hayes, a science teacher, told the board of the struggles she and her husband, Brajaan, who is also a science teacher, worked with during the pandemic with children who were not old enough for the vaccine.
“Our youngest was born in the summer of 2020 at the height of the first COVID surge,” Hayes said. “After his birth, I made the difficult decision not to take maternity leave. I did not think it was wise to take my sick days at the beginning of a pandemic. More critically, I could not begin to wrap my brain around leaving virtual sub plans for biology and chemistry courses.
“So, in the fall of 2020, I taught virtually with a newborn on my lap, and I missed those special times at home with my youngest child. I did it because it was the right thing to do for my family and for my students.”
Hayes said she and her husband coordinated their absences during four quarantines that affected their children by comparing lesson plans and deciding who would stay home the next day. During the second quarantine, they alternated absences so that no student in either classroom would spend more than one day without a certified teacher in their classroom, she said.
“We adjusted our lesson plans to make them appropriate for our alternating absences,” she said. “By the third quarantine, I was running dangerously low on sick days, so Brajaan stayed home for an entire week. To make sure his students were still learning, I would teach the first half of my class, get coverage from a neighbor, run down the hallway, switch places with his sub and teach an entirely different lesson for the second half of the period. I did that six times every day for a week. I did it because it was the right thing to do for our students.”
During the fourth quarantine, the couple eventually used up all their sick days and personal days, which they did not take this year, when their colleagues offered to donate some of their sick days, she said.
In Kentucky, school systems are funded based upon the student attendance during the previous school year. Because of the pandemic, pre-COVID attendance is being used. Scott County is one of very few state school districts that are growing, while most school districts are stable or declining. Scott County’s school system grows by 300 students each year — the equivalent of a typical elementary school. That means this year’s state funding for Scott County Schools is based upon a student population that is about 300 less than its actual attendance.
Legislators do not want to adjust the formula, “...because it affects too few schools,” said school board member Susan Duncan who added she had spoken to State Rep. Phillip Pratt about the situation. Schools with declining student populations actually benefit under the current formula.
Federal funds provided to the school system to help during the pandemic have been needed to fill the gap between the state funding and the school system’s increasing student population.
