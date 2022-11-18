Determination. Fight. The will to never give up. These are the things on Mike Cyrus’ mind.
Cyrus, once a race car driver, Toyota team member, and most recently photographer, has been battling cancer for over two years now.
Diagnosed with stomach cancer, Cyrus had to have his stomach removed.
“It wrapped the whole lining of my stomach,” Cyrus said. “So, we had to do a total gastrectomy, which means, I don’t have a stomach at all.”
With the removal of his stomach, Cyrus has to be careful with what he eats and how much.
“There’s a lot of things I can’t have,” he said. “So, having a total gastrectomy, it was a total change of life.”
After a period of being “good with” where he was in the battle, Cyrus lost more weight because he wasn’t able to eat anymore.
Before the diagnosis, he was “roughly 300 pounds,” then he got down to his “running weight” of 170. Now, Cyrus is 132 pounds after bringing it up from 120.
“They found out, in the peritoneal, which is a bag around your intestines there was a lot of fluid,” Cyrus said. “And this fluid was crushing my intestines.
“We would do a CT scan and couldn’t find any cancer. There’s no nugget of cancer. There’s no mass or ball of cancer anywhere. But, when they would drain this fluid, they (would) stick a big ol’ needle in your stomach, and they would drain the fluid out...all of that fluid (was) full of cancer.
“So, you have cancer just laying all over your organs, which is not something you — that’s actually very, very bad.”
Cyrus was given a short prognosis from the doctor, he said. But, that prognosis has improved to 18 months.
Though he may be going through this, Cyrus wants to tell others who may be battling, as well, that they are not alone.
“This is something that I hope I can instill in others,” Cyrus said. “We are all fighting. You are not alone. There (are) so many others out there who are right there with you.
“Especially in the silly season near Christmas and Thanksgiving, and all this. You see everybody over here eating good food and you are over here purging because you’ve got cancer, and you’ve got chemo and it hurts really bad. You know, it’s no joke. It really is a lot of pain. It’ll bring you to your knees.”
Cyrus considers every day a gift from God.
“We got the fluid,” he said. “They told me, ‘Hey, this is not a good thing to have. You have a very short time to live.’ And then, I dropped to my knees and just prayed to God, ‘Give me a platform. I will be a testimony for everybody.’”
Chemo and immunotherapy have helped him keep the fluid from reproducing, he said.
“Every pound means everything,” Cyrus said. “(I’m) trying everything I can. I need that weight for the chemo—to be able to give me more chemo; to give me more everything to try to help.”
Cyrus prays daily for everything to “work in line as it should.”
“I know the better I get, the longer my prognosis is of survival, the more people are going to see me, and see how positive I am at this because I’m not letting it down,” he said. “I’m not going to cry. I’m not going to sit down. I’m not going to lay in bed.”
Smiling and pushing through this battle is what Cyrus plans to continue doing.
“I hope I can bless someone else with my story,” Cyrus said. “When you are given such a short prognosis to live and you turn right around and now they are saying I could have 18 months to live,” Cyrus said. “Telling my little girls bye one day and then the very next two or three months later I got more than a year to live is what they are saying? It’s going the right way.”
Keeping the positivity can be tough at times, he said, but keeping your head up, smiling and prayer will work.
Photography has helped Cyrus’ cancer battle because of the community he has gained from shooting professional sports, weddings and portraits.
Though he isn’t able to shoot much anymore after being bound to a wheelchair, Cyrus has appreciated the supporters of “#TeamMike.”
A moment that means a lot to him was when he was out at the horse park for a photo shoot and someone he didn’t recognize yelled out “Team Mike.” Cyrus said that was a tough day, but those moments help him get through.
“The night that I posted, ‘I have cancer again. It’s not good,’ and that’s pretty much my post,” he said. “I had just left the doctor and he said, ‘You have very short time to live,’ So, I had to be frank. It’s not good. I had 600 texts that night. I answered all 600 in one night. And, that night, answering those texts, took a lot of the ‘woe is me,’ or sad me to writing people back, ‘Thank you.’”
Hearing others keeping up the positivity, also helps Cyrus fight.
“Right now, I can’t work,” Cyrus said. “My legs are shot. I am in a wheelchair.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe which has been a big help.
“It has allowed me now to help pay my copays,” he said. “July 22, I open this studio, put every ounce of money in it, and then turn right around September 1, ‘You have cancer, and you can no longer work again and you are done.’ … That GoFundMe has truly saved us.”
The GoFundMe may be found on Mike Cyrus’ Facebook page. Currently the family has raised over $22,000, originally beating their $20,000 goal, now stretching the goal to $25,000.
“With what I am going through with this cancer, with everything that has hit me hard, know that I’m never going to give up, first off,” he said. “The people who are cheering for me, please keep cheering. You don’t understand how thankful I am.”