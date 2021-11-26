The swearing in ceremony for the most recent class of Teen Court graduates was held Monday evening at Elkhorn Crossing School.
“Teen Court began in 1992 as one of many law related programs offered by the Kentucky Court of Justice through its Department of Family and Juvenile Services,” the event program reads.
Kentucky Teen Court operates in 17 counties across the Bluegrass.
“The program is based on the premise that most young people want to do what is right when making decisions,” they wrote. “Even those who may make the wrong choice due to external factors, such as peer pressure, are often gratified to learn they have an opportunity to make amends.”
First-time offenders are put before a jury of their teen peers in Teen Court.
Monday’s ceremony included a mock trial.
Here is a list of 2021-2022 Scott County Teen Court participants
