A teenager was seriously injured Friday when she was struck by a vehicle while skateboarding.
The accident occurred about 9:20 p.m. Friday at Brookford Way and Dunn Circle, said Assistant Chief Darin Allgood of the Georgetown Police Department.
Brooklyn Cordray, 16, was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was scheduled for multiple surgeries this past weekend, but police had no information on her latest condition.
“Brooklyn is 16 and the youngest of six siblings,” said her sister Amanda Holman on Monday. “The visiting restrictions due to COVID have made it hard for our large family. She loves music, skateboarding and Harry Potter. She is tough, stubborn with a sarcastic sense of humor and a smile that we are all missing right now.
“She is homeschooled and wants to be a pilot when she gets older and talks about her plans on how to achieve that regularly. Her condition is serious but small steps forward have been made and that’s the best we can hope for at this time.”
Police declined to release the name of the vehicle driver that struck her. Police conducted routine field sobriety tests at the scene and the driver was cleared, Allgood said.
“I have personally spoken to the young man involved in the accident,” Amanda said. “We are grateful to him for stopping and doing the right thing to ensure she received the help she needed. Those first moments are so important in her chances of improvement and if I were his parent I would be proud of how he handled such a traumatic event. It was a terrible accident that we pray that he doesn’t carry any guilt.
“We are also overwhelmed with gratitude to the couple who stopped to help before emergency personnel arrived. It’s my understanding that they had medical training and there are just no words to express the appreciation for their compassion.”
The accident reconstruction team conducted an investigation. Results are pending.
No charges have been filed at this time.
